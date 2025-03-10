Join IBM at SXSW 2025, the annual conference and festival celebrating the convergence of culture, music, film, education and tech in Austin, Texas. As the sponsor of the SXSW AI track, IBM will have a large presence this year—from keynote addresses, daily happy hour receptions and a full AI Sports Club lounge.

IBM’s presence at SXSW 2025

Swing by the IBM AI Sports Lounge located at the Hilton Austin, the main hub for the AI track at SXSW. Come see IBM’s technology brought to life through a variety of activations including our interactive AI powered Calling the Shots ping pong table. IBM will also be the official host of daily AI track receptions with happy hours hosted by key IBM executives.

CEO Arvind Krishna will be participating in a keynote session on Tuesday, 11 March at 1:00 PM CST discussing the power of quantum and generative AI for business. CHRO Nickle LaMoreaux will participate in a panel about AI agents in the workforce on Wednesday, 12 March at 11:30 AM CST. GM of Quantum Algorithm Engineering Pedro Rivero will also demonstrate cracking the ‘cradle of life’ molecule on Wednesday, 12 March at 2:30 PM CST. IBM Quantum Industry Consultant Charles Chung will discuss the obstacles to mainstream quantum computing with fellow quantum experts from IonQ, TreQ, and Vizias on Wednesday, March 12 at 2:30 PM CST.

Come meet us! IBM will be on the ground Sunday, 9 March through Thursday, 13 March, so swing by sessions and the sports club to learn more.

We look forward to seeing you at SXSW!