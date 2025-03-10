Home
Join IBM at SXSW 2025, the annual conference and festival celebrating the convergence of culture, music, film, education and tech in Austin, Texas. As the sponsor of the SXSW AI track, IBM will have a large presence this year—from keynote addresses, daily happy hour receptions and a full AI Sports Club lounge.
IBM’s presence at SXSW 2025
Swing by the IBM AI Sports Lounge located at the Hilton Austin, the main hub for the AI track at SXSW. Come see IBM’s technology brought to life through a variety of activations including our interactive AI powered Calling the Shots ping pong table. IBM will also be the official host of daily AI track receptions with happy hours hosted by key IBM executives.
CEO Arvind Krishna will be participating in a keynote session on Tuesday, 11 March at 1:00 PM CST discussing the power of quantum and generative AI for business. CHRO Nickle LaMoreaux will participate in a panel about AI agents in the workforce on Wednesday, 12 March at 11:30 AM CST. GM of Quantum Algorithm Engineering Pedro Rivero will also demonstrate cracking the ‘cradle of life’ molecule on Wednesday, 12 March at 2:30 PM CST. IBM Quantum Industry Consultant Charles Chung will discuss the obstacles to mainstream quantum computing with fellow quantum experts from IonQ, TreQ, and Vizias on Wednesday, March 12 at 2:30 PM CST.
Come meet us! IBM will be on the ground Sunday, 9 March through Thursday, 13 March, so swing by sessions and the sports club to learn more.
We look forward to seeing you at SXSW!
Chief Executive Officer, IBM
Chief Human Resources Officer, IBM
As artificial intelligence transforms the workplace, IBM's Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux offers an insider's perspective on the emerging world of AI agents and their profound implications for workforce dynamics. This fireside chat will explore the cultural shifts, productivity opportunities and human-AI collaboration strategies that are reshaping how we think about work, skills and organizational innovation.
When it comes to AI and quantum computing, it’s time to move past the sci-fi hype and start building real-world applications that expand what is possible with technology. We have entered a new era in which computers can learn, generate and operate independently, and at the same time, an entirely new computing paradigm is rapidly evolving that leverages quantum mechanics to solve seemingly impossible challenges. Join IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna for a discussion on how business and society can benefit from the convergence of these next frontiers in technology.
Since the Stone, Iron and Bronze Ages, Humankind’s progress has been driven by our mastery of materials. Now we have a remarkable new tool to explore and simulate materials to the quantum level. The applications of this new tool are emerging, and future use cases range from developing new materials for efficient batteries, sequestering carbon from the atmosphere, to understanding how key molecules helped life emerge on our planet.
This demonstration will show how an IBM Quantum System Two connected to the Fukagu classical supercomputer work together to accurately simulate Iron Sulfide—the famed ‘cradle of life’ molecule and basis for life on our planet.
Quantum computing has made extraordinary progress in the past year, with ‘breakthrough' achievements touted almost weekly. However, while quantum computing now seems inevitable (to most), the timescale and the degree of adoption and impact remain uncertain. There are engineering challenges to solve for every qubit modality, substantial reductions needed in errors and noise, questions about which real problems will have algorithms suitable for significant quantum advantage, and practical issues in integrating quantum computers effectively with classical infrastructure. There is also the challenge of training a new workforce to produce quantum technologies at scale, create quantum algorithms, and to develop useful, high-impact hybrid applications for business, research, and national security. In this session, we will examine each of these challenges and what it will take to address them, and discuss what this means for when and how different types of customers should begin their quantum computing journey.