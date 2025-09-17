The rise of AI is reshaping the workplace—but its success depends on more than algorithms and automation. It requires a bold rethinking of how people, skills and organizational models evolve together. In this session, we’ll explore how Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) can play a central role in AI transformation. By partnering with the business, technology and data leaders driving AI strategy, people can be placed at the heart of AI transformation.

Based on firsthand experience leading enterprise-wide HR tech initiatives, this talk offers a practical framework for building AI literacy. Redesigning work and cultivating a culture that embraces change ensures organizations don’t just adopt AI but thrive with it.

Speaker: Jamie Mackenzie, Partner, HR and Talent Transformation Practice Lead, IBM