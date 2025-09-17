IBM at Gartner HR Symposium/Xpo 2025

27–29 October | Orlando, Florida

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts

Overview

Join IBM at the World’s Most Important Gathering of CHROs and HR Executives™ to tackle priorities including:

  • Building new foundations for performance
  • Changing skill requirements
  • Redefining success within an integrated human-technology workforce
IBM Sessions
27 October | 12:00 PM–12:45 PM ET Roundtable: People at the center: Shaping the future of skills, work and HR operating model

The rise of AI is reshaping the workplace—but its success depends on more than algorithms and automation. It requires a bold rethinking of how people, skills and organizational models evolve together. In this session, we’ll explore how Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) can play a central role in AI transformation. By partnering with the business, technology and data leaders driving AI strategy, people can be placed at the heart of AI transformation.

Based on firsthand experience leading enterprise-wide HR tech initiatives, this talk offers a practical framework for building AI literacy. Redesigning work and cultivating a culture that embraces change ensures organizations don’t just adopt AI but thrive with it.

Speaker: Jamie Mackenzie, Partner, HR and Talent Transformation Practice Lead, IBM
27 October | 03:05 PM–03:25 PM ET Theater session: Deploy AI agents for HR in minutes—not months

As HR challenges grow more complex, intelligent, purpose-built AI agents and seamless orchestration offer a new path forward. Learn how to rapidly deploy prebuilt AI agents that integrate with your existing tools and address high-impact, high-ROI HR use cases without writing a single line of code. Powered by IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®, you can scale confidently and manage with ease, without starting from scratch.

Speaker: Steve Moss, Director, watsonx Americas Client Zero Go to Market, IBM

28 October | 12:15 PM–12:35 PM ET Theater session: Unleashing hidden potential: Transforming skills for the AI era

In a world where AI and automation are reshaping the workforce, uncovering and leveraging hidden skills is crucial for staying ahead. Join us for a dynamic session that showcases how comprehensive skill assessments and digital workforce planning can unlock unseen capabilities within your team.

Discover how behavioral interviews, psychometric tests and real-world simulations can reveal latent talents, driving successful digital transformations. Witness firsthand how aligning these skills with transformation goals can amplify productivity and deliver exponential business value. Don't miss this opportunity to see how IBM is revolutionizing the future of work.

Speaker: Mimi Bulfin, Partner, Strategy & Transformation Talent, IBM

28 October | 3:00 PM–03:30 PM ET AI agents beyond the hype: Lessons from real-world HR transformation

HR teams are under pressure: fragmented systems, complex compliance demands and rising employee expectations for seamless, consumer-grade experiences. Manual processes slow progress, keeping HR stuck in transactional work.

Join IBM and industry leaders to explore how AI transforms HR. Learn how IBM redefined service delivery for 275,000+ employees, cut technical debt and elevated HR’s strategic role with actionable AI strategies for your journey.

Speaker: Steve Moss, Director, watsonx Americas Client Zero Go to Market, IBM

