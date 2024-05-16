Home

Events

DISTRIBUTECH

 IBM at Distributech 2025
Join us 24–27 March in Dallas, Texas
Explore IBM Speaking Sessions
Solar panels on roof top close to roads
Build resilient energy enterprises with AI and hybrid cloud

As the energy and utilies sector modernizes, there's also pressure to shift to clean energy and comply with stricter sustainability regulations. AI-powered technology solutions offer a path forward, enabling advancements in grid modernization, renewable energy integration and optimized asset management.

These solutions include tailor-made generative AI for data-driven productivity, efficient decision-making, and real-time tracking and management of critical assets. Robust data governance and centralized management further ensure business resilience and sustainability.

With the right technology and expertise, companies can drive operations towards a more sustainable future.

IBM empowers the energy and utilities sector through:

  1. Optimizing asset performance with unified asset lifecycle management
  2. Boosting operational efficiency with generative AI
  3. Building secure and trusted energy enterprises 
Get the latest AI updates and research

Register for the IBM AI newsletter and stay-up-to-date on AI news and trends.
Explore IBM energy and utility industry solutions Hear IDC’s thoughts on utilities and cloud-enabled platforms
Visit IBM Booth #6326
See you at Distributech 2025 Engage with IBM consulting and system experts providing live demos of innovative solutions tailored to common industry challenges. Visit booth #6326 to explore cutting-edge approaches in asset management, generative AI, hybrid cloud and beyond. Register now

IBM sessions at Distributech

Featured products and services
IBM Maximo

The cornerstone of asset lifecycle management, IBM Maximo® integrates AI-driven EAM, APM and RCM capabilities. It enables energy organizations to optimize asset performance, extend life span, and reduce downtime and costs. 

 Read more
IBM Envizi

IBM Envizi™ ESG Suite is a compliance-ready solution for corporate and supply chain GHG emissions data and ESG data management. Combining powerful analytics, reporting and planning tools, it supports strategic decision-making, decarbonization efforts and regulatory disclosures.

 Read more
IBM Cloud Consulting

Use our cloud services, powered by the IBM Consulting Advantage platform, to speed your journey to hybrid cloud, driving cost efficiency, increased productivity, sustainability and faster time to market. 

 Read more
Case studies
CK Enerji generates greater efficiencies in IT management

The Turkish electric utility group improves IT support and creates infrastructure visibility by centralizing IT and automating asset management.

Read the story Bruce Power optimizes nuclear power generation

By putting data front and center with IBM Maximo, Bruce Power manages all asset types, business processes and nuclear industry requirements.

Read the story Melbourne Water improves stormwater management

With IBM Maximo, Melbourne Water reduces its need for onsite inspection and maintenance time, while building sustainability.

Read the story
Next steps
See more energy solutions from IBM