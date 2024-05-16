Home
Events
DISTRIBUTECH
As the energy and utilies sector modernizes, there's also pressure to shift to clean energy and comply with stricter sustainability regulations. AI-powered technology solutions offer a path forward, enabling advancements in grid modernization, renewable energy integration and optimized asset management.
These solutions include tailor-made generative AI for data-driven productivity, efficient decision-making, and real-time tracking and management of critical assets. Robust data governance and centralized management further ensure business resilience and sustainability.
With the right technology and expertise, companies can drive operations towards a more sustainable future.
IBM empowers the energy and utilities sector through:
The cornerstone of asset lifecycle management, IBM Maximo® integrates AI-driven EAM, APM and RCM capabilities. It enables energy organizations to optimize asset performance, extend life span, and reduce downtime and costs.
IBM Envizi™ ESG Suite is a compliance-ready solution for corporate and supply chain GHG emissions data and ESG data management. Combining powerful analytics, reporting and planning tools, it supports strategic decision-making, decarbonization efforts and regulatory disclosures.
Use our cloud services, powered by the IBM Consulting Advantage platform, to speed your journey to hybrid cloud, driving cost efficiency, increased productivity, sustainability and faster time to market.
The Turkish electric utility group improves IT support and creates infrastructure visibility by centralizing IT and automating asset management.
By putting data front and center with IBM Maximo, Bruce Power manages all asset types, business processes and nuclear industry requirements.
With IBM Maximo, Melbourne Water reduces its need for onsite inspection and maintenance time, while building sustainability.