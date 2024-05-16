As the energy and utilies sector modernizes, there's also pressure to shift to clean energy and comply with stricter sustainability regulations. AI-powered technology solutions offer a path forward, enabling advancements in grid modernization, renewable energy integration and optimized asset management.

These solutions include tailor-made generative AI for data-driven productivity, efficient decision-making, and real-time tracking and management of critical assets. Robust data governance and centralized management further ensure business resilience and sustainability.

With the right technology and expertise, companies can drive operations towards a more sustainable future.