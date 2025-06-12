Visit us at booth #508 | 9–12 June, 2025
Moscone Center | San Francisco, CA
As organizations race to harness the power of AI, the spotlight is on those who can transform data into intelligence, automate IT operations at scale, and modernize applications across hybrid cloud environments. By embracing open-source innovation, AI-powered automation and hybrid cloud agility, your business can unlock new opportunities for growth and competitive advantage. The future is open, intelligent and automated—the time to lead is now.
Join IBM at booth #508 to engage in though-provoking discussions, interactive demos and in-booth sessions. Gain firsthand knowledge on how to drive innovation, efficiency and revenue growth through AI-powered solutions. Visit us as we discuss how IBM can help your organization:
Stay tuned and find out more details about the session held by Stephanie Valarezo, Program Director & Technical Product Manager!
Stephanie Valarezo is a Program Director and Technical Product Leader for IBM Data Integration, including the DataStage and Data Replication product management team. Stephanie is passionate about data and works with enterprises on their strategic data engineering, management, and analysis initiatives. Stephanie has a background in product design, scientific research and training as a biomedical engineer.
Choose the right engines for your workloads. Flexibly manage cost, performance and capability with access to multiple open engines, including Presto, Presto C++, Spark, Milvus, and more.
Managing expectations of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities without addressing data proliferation and inaccessibility is the most immediate data leadership challenge. Data teams are struggling with siloed data, real-time data processing and data quality issues. Technical debt, tool sprawl and skills shortage further intensify these challenges.
Discover and deliver meaningful data to your business. Feel confident in the quality of your data and the insights it generates, with watsonx.data intelligence.
Cogniware is transforming data analysis for law enforcement and financial institutions with its Argos platform and watsonx.data®.
IBM and Intel worked together to accelerate watsonx.data on Intel® processors, enabling quicker intelligent decision making.
Ensono delivers world-class managed services by streamlining IT automation with IBM and Red Hat.