IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery is a modern, comprehensive approach to cyber-risk mitigation that provides an easy-to-implement isolated, cyber-resilient infrastructure to address the modern threat of ransomware and advanced cyber-attacks.
It provides a simplified business continuity plan with cost-effective disaster recovery (DR), cloud backup and a robust ransomware recovery solution to protect and restore your data across your IT environments.
Recover from ransomware attacks with the use of simple network-sharing protocols. Implement storage for backup data with an isolated recovery environment to protect both the backup administration console and copies of backup data.
Reduce cyber risks by adopting a cyber resilience solution that uses virtual sandboxes for recovery, air-gapped data protection, immutable storage and point-in-time recovery methods designed for cyber outage scenarios.
Restore critical data from “clean” backup copies with air-gapped protection and scanning tools for detecting malware for select critical data copies in immutable storage.
Maintain compliance and regulatory requirements as data is tracked with asset controls through an isolated data recovery infrastructure.
A dedicated, isolated and secure recovery environment with resources to verify and recover data from an immutable backup copy.
Virtual compute and network resources to host management appliances and test workloads. Options include vSAN or NFS-based storage.
Protects full applications, hybrid cloud data, on-premises and configuration data. Recover to any location for secure operations.
An immutable, air-gapped tertiary independent copy of the backup in a secure environment.
Cloud-ready models enable data to be recovered onto isolated NSX-T segments for investigation or testing.
Choice of a fully managed solution with dedicated access or a secure and custom environment for critical security solutions.
The Cyber Recovery offering is an IBM Cloud for VMware solution, built on the VMware vCenter Server (vCS) platform. The automation provisions a vCS instance complete with:
•Veeam with a Linux-hardened repository for immutable storage
•Choice of Juniper vSRX or FortiGate Virtual Appliance or Fortigate Security Appliance or BYOFW
•Full cloud services as options per the vCS catalog.
•Recover ransomware files with an immutable storage environment and an isolated recovery environment.
The key functions of IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery are:
1. Isolation: Firewalls isolate the environment from production networks and a virtual air gap–a firewall policy that can be toggled to allow temporary backup traffic access.
2. Cleanrooms and Sandboxes: Securely recover protected servers using VMware vSphere ESXi to provide a virtualized compute environment and VMware NSX to provide virtualized networks, routing, firewalling and NAT.
3. Secure backup: Veeam Backup and Replication provide a tertiary write-protected copy of backup data complete with a Linux-hardened repository to provide an immutable storage repository for the backup copies.
Yes, a Veeam Backup and Replication (VBR) server and an immutable storage repository are deployed in IBM Cloud via automation. Choices in automation include the deployment type of the VBR, the size of the repository and the number of Veeam licenses.
Yes, IBM Cloud Cyber Recovery is designed to work alongside disaster recovery solutions to protect the organization from advanced cyber threats and enable ransomware recovery. While disaster recovery is focused on regional disasters such as floods and weather, cyber recovery is specifically designed to protect against the more frequent and more impactful threats such as ransomware. It provides an environment separate from production to ensure the organization’s critical business data can be recovered intact.