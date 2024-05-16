Veeam on IBM Cloud® can deliver reliable backup and predictable disaster recovery (DR) for virtual and physical workloads, wherever they reside—across your data center and the cloud. Veeam on IBM Cloud is a non-IBM product offered under the terms and conditions from Veeam.
Eliminate fear, uncertainty, and doubt with elevated cyber-recovery capabilities. Read the IDC report.
Build a DR strategy based on business objectives—not budget limits—when you pair Veeam replication with the no-cost networking available between more than 60 IBM Cloud Data Centers.
Manage backup and recovery across your entire data center, remote office and cloud infrastructure with the same full features and capabilities to simplify and streamline administration.
Take advantage of flexible options to meet your backup and disaster recovery needs. Do it yourself, or work with IBM experts for planning, architecture, migration and end-to-end management services.
Employ both backup and replication for simple, security-rich backups and streamlined disaster recovery to achieve low recovery time and recovery-point objectives.
Recover exactly what you need for Microsoft Office applications and Microsoft SQL. Recover the critical data and applications that power your business, including Oracle and SAP HANA on IBM Cloud and Microsoft Office 365.
Gain fast, reliable restores of files, items or full VMs for on-premises virtual and physical workloads, hybrid environments and public clouds.
Move backup files as they age out of the operational restore window to cost-effective, unlimited IBM Cloud Object Storage without incurring twice the cost.
Leverage data to accelerate time to market and application delivery, and to quickly test patches, updates and risks.
Employ monitoring, reporting and intelligence tools to help your business with the automation and control you need to maintain availability.
With Intel’s industry leading processors, experience the power of confidential computing and deliver breakthrough storage performance.