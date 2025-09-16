IBM Simpler

Transforming organizations to create value across people, processes, data and technology

In today’s environment of constrained budgets, workforce shortages and rising complexity, organizations are under pressure to do more with less—and faster. Many leaders struggle to operationalize strategy, scale efficiently and sustain performance across fragmented systems and evolving priorities.

That’s where IBM Simpler® comes in. With nearly 30 years of experience, we bring a systematic, collaborative approach to transformation.

We eliminate unnecessary work, simplify what remains and build the foundation for effective transformation. By integrating strategy, process, technology and culture into a scalable model, we enable resilient, high-performing, future-ready operations. As agentic AI reshapes work, Simpler ensures your people, processes and data are ready—so AI becomes a catalyst for clarity, not a multiplier of complexity.
Benefits
Exceptional ROI

Our transformation approach unlocks capacity, reduces complexity and drives performance that matters.
Faster, more intelligent operations

We help organizations redesign workflows to improve responsiveness and accelerate execution.
Improved employee engagement and adoption

Our approach fosters alignment, ownership and morale by empowering employees and connecting them to purpose-driven work.
Capabilities
Strategy and operating model design

We help organizations align around their strategic vision and build future-ready operating models that integrate AI to enhance decision-making and drive enterprise-wide transformation and growth.
HR and talent transformation

We partner with HR leaders to modernize workforce strategies, embed AI into HR operations, and create agile, employee-centric experiences that drive performance and engagement.
Finance transformation

We bring AI-driven efficiency to finance operations, integrating compliance, automation and insight to enhance decision-making and accelerate growth.
Supply chain transformation

We enable intelligent, resilient supply chains through AI-powered visibility, predictive analytics and automation to optimize cost, service and sustainability.
Change management

We build change-ready cultures by combining human-centric strategies that help leaders and teams adapt, adopt, align and thrive through transformation.
Project management and governance

We provide structured governance and program management to ensure that transformation initiatives are aligned, accountable and deliver measurable impact.

Industries

At IBM Simpler, we understand that transformation isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our consultants bring deep industry expertise and decades of experience driving measurable results in complex, regulated and rapidly evolving environments.

Healthcare Life sciences State and local government Federal government Industrial Distribution
Insights
From AI projects to profits

Discover how agentic AI can sustain financial returns.

Will AI make IBM the world’s most productive company?

Discover how IBM became its own client zero and drove USD 3.5 billion in productivity gains.

5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth

Create clarity in crisis—and supercharge your organization’s growth.

Related services HR and talent transformation
Reimagine and modernize HR with AI at the core to deliver better business outcomes, and unlock employee and work potential.
Finance transformation
Transform finance with AI-driven efficiency, integration and compliance to enhance growth.
Supply chain transformation
Create the intuitive supply chain that shapes the future with the help of AI and IBM Consulting® experts.
