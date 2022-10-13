What level of automation is right for you?

How best to deploy RPA depends on the use case. It’s important to match capabilities with desired outcomes in order to achieve strong ROI.

There are, in effect, two options:

Deploy basic RPA as a simple way to introduce automation.

Combine RPA with additional components to create a more sophisticated "RPA plus" capability.

The key is to clearly understand when basic RPA is enough, and when it’s time to consider a more full-featured RPA solution that includes capabilities such as unstructured data capture, intelligent chatbots, or advanced decisioning or content services.