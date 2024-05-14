Finding the means to update and augment eamli happened thanks to a chance meeting over tea with the Prime Minister. Perfectly normal.

“We were invited to Number 10 Downing Street,” recalls Webber, “to a garden tea party hosted by Theresa May and the Department for International Trade. They had gathered big tech companies and high-growth tech SMEs—including another of our co-founders, Andy McCartney—to hopefully spark some discussions. And it was there that we met IBM and instantly hit it off.”

Recognizing the capabilities that IBM technology could deliver, Whitespace quickly chose to become an IBM Business Partner and to enhance eamli with IBM Cloud Paks and Red Hat® OpenShift®.

The updated solution delivers a data-driven decision intelligence tool, backed by advanced machine learning built from a genetic algorithm. “Pulling data from all of the investment and resources attached to it, eamli creates a 360-degree view of all projects and programs that are currently live,” adds Webber. “All of the data is in one place, so decision-makers can plan accordingly.”

“It also allows users to create a sandbox where all of their projects and programs exist,” he continues. “So they can start to run ‘What if?’ simulations—in real time—against their current data to see what would happen if they made budget or timeline changes. With eamli, they’ve got effectively three million plus data scientists and business analysts running through all the simulations at the same time in less than a second.”

Red Hat OpenShift serves as the primary development environment for eamli, while the IBM Cloud Paks—particularly IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation and IBM Cloud Pak for Data—help with data governance and integration, quickly connecting relevant data sets and client systems. And to support the instance for the UK government, the firm deployed the offering within a containerized instance of IBM Cloud®; however, eamli is cloud-agnostic, able to support whatever platform a user chooses.

To simplify the use of the IBM technology within its offering, Whitespace signed an IBM® Embedded Solution Agreement (ESA). “It gives us clear advantages from an engineering and roadmap perspective,” notes Webber. “By being able to embed IBM Automation directly into eamli, we can more quickly connect the required data and deploy for our customers. And since we’re a fast growth company, we like to have a clear understanding of costs and opportunity. Within the ESA, we have a fixed-price royalty fee for the IBM technology, which is powerful for us as we look to grow to scale.”