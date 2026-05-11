Verizon revolutionizes property inspections with AI-powered insights

Verizon leverages IBM Maximo Visual Inspection to improve building maintenance and retail-store environments
Whether the Verizon logo graces the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet or shines on the sidelines of top pro sports events across the country, Verizon represents consistent excellence. This commitment to quality extends to the company’s real estate, where maintaining the integrity and reliability of infrastructure is paramount.
The often nondescript brick buildings that house the company’s critical business networking devices and hardware require meticulous and regular inspections, crucial to ensure operational efficiency and a great experience for employees, customers and guests. However, the challenge of managing and inspecting this extensive, diverse and widespread network of central offices, as well as retail stores and operational structures, presented a significant challenge.
Proactive and reactive building inspections, traditionally conducted manually, were time-consuming and resource intensive. The process of identifying and recording anomalies or defects in the building facades was convoluted and inconsistent. This inefficient process proved to be expensive and problematic for those leading maintenance of critical infrastructure. Recognizing the need for a more precise and streamlined system, Verizon sought automation solutions to better manage, inspect and maintain its expansive network of physical locations. They turned to IBM for assistance.
building inspection processes
technology-driven improvements
resource strain
Verizon’s Global Real Estate (GRE) team members partnered with IBM® Client Engineering and IBM Technology Expert Labs in a two-part pilot project to develop an AI-powered solution using IBM Maximo® Visual Inspection (MVI). The first part aimed to automate the inspection process for building exteriors, utilizing advanced computer vision technology to identify and record anomalies on facades with precision. Using the MVI mobile app, inspectors were able to train the solution’s artificial intelligence (AI) model to detect potential exterior building deficiencies. This automated process led to a higher level of inspection consistency and accuracy and significantly reduced the time and effort required compared to manual checks.
The second part focused on the retail store environment. Verizon’s GRE organization used MVI to automate inventory and installation management of in-store fixtures. Verizon GRE used MVI and its mobile app to identify and catalog images of physical store fixtures and features, such as customer-facing iPad setups, to ensure that they were installed in accordance with design specifications. The process enabled streamlined quality assurance and a consistent customer experience in Verizon’s retail environment. The data from that process was then integrated with Verizon’s pre-existing IBM TRIRIGA® Application Suite*, a real estate management software, to streamline recording and action planning. Collected data is transmitted to a cloud-based server from which it can be integrated with other data systems.
In each case, IBM TRIRIGA, an integrated workplace management system (IWMS) for real estate and facilities management, generated optimized portfolio performance and asset lifecycle. Its modular and scalable architecture enabled the organization to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency through data‑driven decisions—while establishing a strong foundation for future modernization.
Integrating IBM MVI into Verizon’s operations replaced fragmented manual workflows with a streamlined, intelligent system. The solution’s edge deployment capabilities and seamless integration with the Maximo ecosystem allowed for real-time insights and faster decision-making. By automating inspections, Verizon not only improved accuracy and efficiency but also laid the foundation for scalable, data-driven facilities management.
*Note: IBM TRIRIGA has since evolved into IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities; its core IWMS capabilities are part of the broader Maximo Application Suite. This client story reflects the customer’s use of IBM TRIRIGA.
The MVI pilot program demonstrated robust, scalable solutioning that enhanced the efficiency of Verizon’s inspection processes and streamlined the maintenance and improvement of the real estate portfolio.
“Our collaboration with IBM has helped us transform our building inspection processes with technology-driven improvements to accuracy and efficiency. The AI-powered MVI solution not only eased strain on resources but also helped to optimize the condition of our retail and office locations,” said David Riccitelli, Senior Director of Global Real Estate Property Operations at Verizon.
The automated inspection process substantially reduced time and resource inputs toward building maintenance, allowing the GRE team to focus on more strategic tasks. The integration with IBM TRIRIGA provides seamless data management and a more comprehensive reporting process, further enhancing operational efficiency. Overall, the AI-powered solution not only improved GRE operations for Verizon but also demonstrated the transformative potential of AI in addressing complex business challenges.
Verizonpowers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, Verizon serves countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow.
Verizon Global Real Estate department is responsible for managing the company’s real estate portfolio, including administrative and technical sites, retail locations, and data centers.
© Copyright IBM Corporation. May 2026.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.