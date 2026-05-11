Verizon revolutionizes property inspections with AI-powered insights

Verizon’s Global Real Estate (GRE) team members partnered with IBM® Client Engineering and IBM Technology Expert Labs in a two-part pilot project to develop an AI-powered solution using IBM Maximo® Visual Inspection (MVI). The first part aimed to automate the inspection process for building exteriors, utilizing advanced computer vision technology to identify and record anomalies on facades with precision. Using the MVI mobile app, inspectors were able to train the solution’s artificial intelligence (AI) model to detect potential exterior building deficiencies. This automated process led to a higher level of inspection consistency and accuracy and significantly reduced the time and effort required compared to manual checks.

The second part focused on the retail store environment. Verizon’s GRE organization used MVI to automate inventory and installation management of in-store fixtures. Verizon GRE used MVI and its mobile app to identify and catalog images of physical store fixtures and features, such as customer-facing iPad setups, to ensure that they were installed in accordance with design specifications. The process enabled streamlined quality assurance and a consistent customer experience in Verizon’s retail environment. The data from that process was then integrated with Verizon’s pre-existing IBM TRIRIGA® Application Suite*, a real estate management software, to streamline recording and action planning. Collected data is transmitted to a cloud-based server from which it can be integrated with other data systems.

In each case, IBM TRIRIGA, an integrated workplace management system (IWMS) for real estate and facilities management, generated optimized portfolio performance and asset lifecycle. Its modular and scalable architecture enabled the organization to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency through data‑driven decisions—while establishing a strong foundation for future modernization.

Integrating IBM MVI into Verizon’s operations replaced fragmented manual workflows with a streamlined, intelligent system. The solution’s edge deployment capabilities and seamless integration with the Maximo ecosystem allowed for real-time insights and faster decision-making. By automating inspections, Verizon not only improved accuracy and efficiency but also laid the foundation for scalable, data-driven facilities management.

*Note: IBM TRIRIGA has since evolved into IBM Maximo Real Estate and Facilities; its core IWMS capabilities are part of the broader Maximo Application Suite. This client story reflects the customer’s use of IBM TRIRIGA.