The University of Tasmania (UTAS) is recognized for their excellence in teaching, research and innovation. With campuses across various cities, UTAS fosters a collaborative community of students, researchers and industry partners. But their complex academic processes slowed personalized support and innovation. Navigating course materials, gathering research documentation, obtaining ethics approvals and handling administrative submissions were time-consuming and inefficient for both students and researchers—resulting in delays and hindering innovation.

To address these challenges, UTAS needed a scalable, intelligent solution that could simplify workflows, accelerate decision-making and free up time for creativity, discovery and collaboration—while upholding ethical standards and ensuring safe deployment of AI technologies.