In the United States, university sports are big business. College football and basketball aren’t just the training grounds for the next generation of NFL and NBA stars—they are major sporting events in their own right. According to recent statistics (link resides outside of ibm.com), more than 30 million people attended at least one college sports event in 2017, and the men’s basketball championship game attracted a TV viewership of 23 million.

For many student athletes, success at the college level could put a career in the professional leagues within their grasp—but injury could snatch that dream away in a second. If their team has a big game and the world is watching, they want to be on the field, not the bench. And from a university’s perspective, a successful sports team can be a major source of both prestige and revenue, so avoiding injury is a top priority for every coaching program.



The University of Louisville sport performance department is committed to delivering the finest collegiate performance program to minimize the risk of injury, maximize athlete development, and optimize team success. The program’s motto is: “building athletes and preparing champions for sport and life”, and by taking a holistic approach to athlete performance, the department is doing just that. Utilizing an assessment-based program and wearable technology, the University of Louisville sport performance program has become a leader in the world of collegiate high performance.



Teena Murray, Director of Sport Performance at the University of Louisville, says: “At Louisville, we wanted to break old patterns of thinking. Instead of a traditional strength and conditioning approach, we’re looking at athletes in a more holistic way. Not just how they are competing and training, but how they are eating and sleeping, and how their mental and physical health affects their performance.”

The success or failure of this approach depends on one thing: data. To help coaches make informed decisions about how to help each athlete reach peak condition in time for game day, it’s critical to collect and analyze as much relevant, accurate data as possible.



To this end, Louisville has adopted a variety of technologies to help track every aspect of its athletes’ performance. For example, it uses wearable devices from Catapult (link resides outside of ibm.com) and Polar (link resides outside of ibm.com) to track players’ movements and monitor their heart-rate during training and on game days. Subjective information is important, too: players fill out daily surveys about their mood, sleep quality, fatigue and stress levels.



However, getting the data is only half the battle: the other half is finding ways to turn that data into actionable insight. In Louisville’s case, the Performance Analytics team saw both challenges and opportunities in this area.



Paul Jones, Performance Analytics Coordinator at the University of Louisville, comments: “Getting the data from the wearable devices and uploading it into our athlete management platform was a complex, manual process, which took more than an hour per day per team. That’s time that the coaching and analytics teams just don’t have, because there’s a relentless schedule of practice sessions for each of our teams every day. We needed to find a way to turn that manual process into an automated data pipeline.”



He adds: “We also saw an opportunity to do more than just look at our athletes’ current condition—we wanted to harness predictive analytics to look at player injuries and try to predict them ahead of time. If we could find an accurate way to model injuries, it would be a literal game-changer for the university, and potentially for the whole world of athletics.”

