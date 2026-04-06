Accelerating universal access to sustainable energy with AI-powered development analytics

Access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy remains one of the most persistent development challenges of our time. Today, over 1 billion people still live in energy poverty, without access to reliable, affordable, or adequate energy services, according to data from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Michigan. Lack of access to modern energy services constrains nearly every dimension of development, including healthcare delivery, education outcomes, digital connectivity, industrial productivity, and climate resilience. For governments and development partners, the challenge is not only the scale of the access gap, but the complexity of deciding where and how to invest limited public and private capital for maximum development impact.

Traditional electricity access statistics are often highly aggregated at national levels and insufficiently linked to broader development, equity, and climate considerations. As countries accelerate clean energy transitions, policymakers need tools that integrate climate and socioeconomic risk and inform more equitable and development-aligned investment decisions. There is also a growing need for modeling that can inform decision-making through projecting development outcomes from potential sustainable energy policy and investment scenarios.

To help address this challenge, UNDP sought to strengthen its analytical and decision-support capabilities combining geospatial data, AI, and development expertise, and collaborated with IBM to co-develop analytical models that support evidence-based energy planning at scale.