UMB carried out a comprehensive evaluation, looking into different processor architectures and virtualization technologies, before selecting IBM Power Systems.

Marco Reichmuth explains: “We know from experience just how performant and reliable IBM Power Systems technology is. As an IBM Platinum Business Partner, we have an excellent relationship with IBM, and we could think of no better partner to support our new venture.”



UMB leverages two IBM Power S924 servers for a Tailored Data Center Integration configuration to run SAP HANA. The IBM Power Systems servers at UMB are fully virtualized, using IBM PowerVM® technology. UMB hosts multiple SAP instances within each server, and as demand grows can scale up capacity of individual instances without having to acquire and set up new physical servers. Should UMB outgrow the existing infrastructure footprint, it can add new physical servers—without impacting production—and provide a seamless growth path without limits.

Using advanced virtualization features built into the IBM Power Systems platform, UMB implemented a high-availability cluster across two separate data centers to ensure seamless failover of data and workloads in the event of disaster. As another level of protection, data is also mirrored to a high-security bunker in the Swiss alps.

Gérard Lüchinger comments: “IBM Power Systems is the ideal foundation for our new SAP HANA Cloud offering, as it offers enterprise-class availability, flexibility, reliability and performance in a single easy-to-manage platform. We know we can rely on IBM Power technology to support Switzerland’s most powerful SAP HANA cloud service.”

Complementing the UMB SAP HANA Cloud, UMB operates logical partitions for other applications with IBM AIX® and IBM i operating systems on the same IBM Power Systems infrastructure. By consolidating workloads on its available server resources, UMB can gain the same rewards in terms of performance and availability for many different application environments while reducing time and effort spent on infrastructure maintenance.

Gérard Lüchinger says: “Running SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems with Linux was a perfect fit, not only on a technical level but also from an organizational point of view. We estimate that by building on existing knowledge, our training and operations effort is 50 percent lower than with the other options we considered.”

Marco Reichmuth adds: “According to our evaluation and day-to-day experience, the IBM Power Systems platform out-performs other architectures in terms of speed, scalability, availability and cost-effectiveness. We completed an extensive total cost of ownership [TCO] exercise and found that the IBM Power servers were 25 percent less expensive to run over a five-year period than alternatives, including appliance configurations.”