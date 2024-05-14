Trusco Nakayama Corporation

The management motto of Trusco Nakayama is to become the leading player in the wholesale sector in Japan. By offering a product range that other companies do not handle, by tracking trends to improve inventory, and by delivering products as soon as they are needed, the company aims to improve customer convenience. Trusco Nakayama handles 2.3 million products, keeps its inventory stocked with 390,000 items, and provides an inventory hit rate of 90.5 percent.

As part of its daily operations, the company uses key performance indicators (KPIs), such as inventory turnover ratio and inventory turnover period, to measure whether or not inventories have been shipped efficiently. Trusco Nakayama also uses inventory hit ratio as an important KPI to measure whether it is shipping items as quickly as possible.

Trusco Nakayama serves over 2,500 suppliers and over 5,500 retail outlets, and more than one million users rely on its inventory systems. In addition, the company provides product information through the company’s catalog (called “Orange Book”) and e-commerce sites. And to ensure that it can deliver its products on time, the company operates in 97 locations, including 22 distribution centers nationwide.



The company uses an IT system called ‘Paradise 3’ to support these core activities. Additionally, linked with this core system, the company has built an e-commerce site, logistics system, sales support system, inventory management system, communication platform, and analysis platform. Indeed, Trusco Nakayama has invested 10 billion yen in systems over the past 10 years.



However, if the company is going to achieve its future development goals, further investment is required. Atsushi Kazumi, Director, Digital Strategy Department, Chief Information Officer, Chief Digital Officer at Trusco Nakayama, explains, “In order to become the leading wholesaler in Japan, we need a mechanism that can provide more convenience by utilizing the latest technologies—we can’t rely on manual processes alone.”



Mr. Kazumi adds, “To meet even faster delivery targets, we plan to stock an assortment of 500,000 items at all distribution centers nationwide. Naturally, demand for certain items differs from region to region, so we need a system that can accurately forecast demand and enable rapid delivery.”



Trusco Nakayama also aimed to ensure that it could meet the requirements for direct delivery. While the ratio of online shopping to sales is changing rapidly, there is also increasing demand for direct delivery to end users, including to some manufacturers who rely on fast shipments to keep production running smoothly. This also holds true with the ‘factory route’ via machinery tools vendors.



Mr. Kazumi comments, “In order to meet these direct delivery needs, we operate our distribution centers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and the new inventory management system will also need to support this way of operating.”



In addition to the request to improve the existing core systems, Trusco Nakayama’s support contract for SAP ECC was due to expire.

