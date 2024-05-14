With half the world’s plastic produced in the last 13 years and 8.8 million tons washing into the oceans annually, few places on earth have escaped its reach. Plastic litter fouls the remote, icy coves of Antarctica, the beautiful shores of Réunion and Mauritius, and even the unfathomable reaches of the 10,000-meter-deep Mariana Trench.

A problem so pervasive and pernicious requires immediate, global attention.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) rallies marine experts, environmentalists, nonprofits, academics and citizen scientists from countries around the world to confront the issue of environmental sustainability. In 2015, it established 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the planet, with goal 14 calling for conservation and sustainable use of the oceans. Its United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) set a goal of significantly reducing marine pollution by 2025.

While no one would argue against the importance of ridding beaches of single-use plastic and other forms of debris, there’s a big problem: you can’t improve what you can’t measure. There’s no process in place to deliver data on the amount of plastic polluting beaches today—and no one really knows if siloed beach cleanup efforts are even making a dent.