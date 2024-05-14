As a first step, SPL was looking to digitize and automate key workflows, particularly its order processing, which relied on email and manual data entry. In addition, as sales increased and production volumes climbed, financial reports were taking too long to process, reducing management insight. On the technical side, with data center footprint, energy consumption, and IT maintenance workloads all rising, pressure mounted to reduce overheads even as the desire for new capabilities grew.

To address its challenges, SPL decided to deploy new IT infrastructure designed to deliver on its capacity, capability and flexibility objectives. At the same time, the company chose to move its existing SAP applications from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, offering fully integrated business operations that could help drive greater efficiency and support its growth goals.

Hemant Pandit comments, “Where other vendors proposed multiple servers to support our SAP workloads, IBM showed that their solutions could house our production workloads, applications, our database and a development environment on just one server. This approach presented an opportunity to significantly reduce our data center footprint and simplify the management of our IT systems. And having used IBM System i infrastructure for over a decade, we also knew that we could trust IBM to deliver the robust, reliable and flexible solutions we required to expand our business.”

SPL implemented its new SAP S/4HANA solutions on a single IBM Power Systems S824 server running SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications (link resides outside of ibm.com). To maximize server utilization, SPL uses IBM PowerVM® to create multiple virtual environments, optimized for each application.

Isha Raina adds, “We decided to run our SAP applications on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications, as this would help us ensure consistently strong performance and protect our systems against unplanned downtime. Combined with the Virtual Persistent Memory feature in IBM PowerVM, the SUSE operating system helps us to quickly restart our systems following patches and updates.”

SPL also deployed IBM FlashSystem® 5000 to store SAP S/4HANA backup data as well as other critical application data, including email and unstructured file data. To increase resiliency, SPL installed a Cisco MDS 16GB SAN Switch alongside its IBM storage array.

Hemant Pandit continues, “We were impressed with IBM FlashSystem storage; it backs up our large SAP S/4HANA database incredibly quickly, which releases time to implement more frequent system backups, strengthening business continuity. The Cisco MDS switch enhances system resiliency by reducing points-of-failure in our storage environment, while also providing us with up to 12 ports for connecting additional devices—making it easy to scale-up our storage if we need to increase capacity.”

Isha Raina adds, “Knowing that IBM and Cisco work closely together as strategic partners, we felt confident that the combined solutions and expertise of both companies would deliver the best results for SPL in the long run and help drive our business forward.”

To accelerate implementation, SPL enlisted the help of its long-term business partner Intellect Bizware which helped the company with the SAP S/4HANA configuration and deployment. IBM Systems Lab Services also helped SPL deploy and provision the IBM Power System S824 and IBM FlashSystem 5000 devices for optimum performance.

Isha Raina says, “The IBM Systems Lab Services team took the time to understand our unique infrastructure and worked closely with our partner Intellect Bizware to ensure that we could get our IBM hardware up and running as soon as possible. IBM Systems Lab Services did a great job, gathering all the data required for the hardware upgrade, helping us achieve best practices during installation, making sure that all our requirements were met and ensuring that the implementation ran smoothly.”

With support from IBM and Intellect Bizware, SPL managed to migrate its SAP environment to SAP S/4HANA in three months and then went live with the new IBM and SAP solutions after a month-long user acceptance period.