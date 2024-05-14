Building on a long-standing relationship with IBM, PCMS chose IBM Cloud to support its engaged commerce platform, the VISION Commerce Suite. The company has taken the architecture that it previously used in data centers and replicated it on IBM Cloud. The VISION Commerce Suite also uses the IBM® Db2® database and IBM MQ messaging software as key components driving functionality and performance.

Moving to the cloud adds flexibility and scalability to the company’s infrastructure. PCMS can provision a new infrastructure for a new customer on IBM Cloud bare metal servers in just 12–15 minutes. Plus, the business can easily add more processing power if a customer needs additional resources during peak trading periods, for example. “The IBM Cloud is a perfect way of building our system so that we can scale according to the needs of the customer by the second, minute or hour,” says Stretton.

By using the IBM Cloud, PCMS can more easily expand the scope of its solution. “The cloud brings capabilities that were not there in the past, and we're actively looking at how our platform and IBM Cloud can enhance our proposition for the end customer.” For example, PCMS expects to work with IBM to take advantage of the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service to containerize its applications.