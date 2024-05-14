Deploying IBM Power Systems with IBM FlashSystem for its SAP hosting has enabled NTT DATA Business Solutions Nordics to transform its capabilities and provide an even better service to its clients, while keeping costs down.

Dannie Lynge Havgaard elaborates, “Using IBM Power Systems and IBM FlashSystem has made a major difference to our work with clients in several ways. Perhaps foremost among these is the improved performance and availability we can offer for SAP applications powered by SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems and IBM FlashSystem. This enables customers to run critical SAP applications faster and add more value for their business.”

One of the IT service provider’s longest client relationships is with a leading transport manufacturer. NTT DATA Business Solutions Nordics managed the implementation of the company’s SAP Business Suite applications over a decade ago and has provided the client with IT services ever since. Recently, the company decided to migrate its SAP ERP applications to SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems, in order to strengthen its analytics capabilities.

The results have been significant. Previously, the company needed ten hours to generate reports into manufacturing using SAP. After moving to the SAP HANA database and IBM Power Systems, the company can produce the same reports in less than 30 minutes—a time saving of 95 percent.

NTT DATA Business Solutions Nordics has also benefited from the flexibility of IBM Power Systems, as well as the solution’s low maintenance requirements and ease of provisioning new virtual servers, which can now be built 60 percent faster than previously. The company also expects operating costs associated with power consumption, cooling and licensing to be 30 percent lower than with other vendors.

Dannie Lynge Havgaard continues, “The scalability of IBM Power Systems means that we can design a virtual server for an individual client, and customize it to the smallest details. Previously, we had to create a virtual server with a fixed (or static or over-provisioned) amount of RAM. This development is a major benefit for clients, as now they only pay for exactly what they need.”

Dannie Lynge Havgaard says, “Both IBM Power Systems and IBM FlashSystem are much easier to manage than other solutions that we have used, which enables our staff to spend more of their time helping customers. We can also provision new virtual servers in hours rather than days or weeks, so our clients enjoy highly responsive service and our technical teams save time.”

Building on its success, NTT DATA Business Solutions Nordics plans to migrate more of its clients’ SAP applications running on SAP HANA to IBM Power Systems. Additionally, as many customers run SAP applications on older databases, the company is seeking to migrate SAP applications running on other databases onto IBM Power Systems, to take full advantage of the benefits that the IBM servers offer.

The company is also exploring the potential benefits of integrating artificial intelligence into its offering through IBM Watson®. Possible solutions include a virtual assistant that will use machine learning to take on responsibility for routine tasks in interactions with customers, employees, partners and suppliers. For example, the virtual assistant will be able to help clients make product orders. This would reduce the burden on the service center and save clients time.

Torben Prang concludes, “Deploying IBM Power Systems and IBM FlashSystem has been transformational for our business—our offering has grown to the extent that we are now able to expand on new markets and reach new customers. We look forward to developing our capabilities further with IBM and providing even better services to a broader range of clients.”