With stiff competition and tight margins, every organization is looking for a way to get ahead in the market. This increasingly means using data to find opportunities to boost revenue, cut costs or streamline business processes. For example, predictive analytics is being used to forecast and prepare for damages in the supply chain, while machine learning can help businesses target customers better.

However, the amount of information that businesses must analyze as they seek insight is increasing exponentially. This poses a problem for those running the underlying infrastructure: how can they efficiently and cost-effectively store these mountains of information, and how can they give business users fast access?



NTT DATA Business Solutions MSC Sdn Bhd in Malaysia guides and supports companies through data-powered digital transformation, providing consultancy services, managed IT services, and technical support. It also develops software to work in its clients’ SAP ERP and SAP HANA environments—helping with both efficient operations and rapid insight.



Sebastian Chia, Head of Global Managed Services – Data Centre Services for NTT DATA Business Solutions MSC Sdn Bhd, comments: “To take full advantage of data as the new natural resource for business, organizations need the right infrastructure—and especially the right storage architecture. Our clients rely on us to provide them with cutting-edge IT capabilities that enable them to focus on their business objectives. As part of our journey of continuous improvement, we looked to improve the performance and scalability of storage.”

