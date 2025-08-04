NHC leverages digital transformation with modern container solutions
The NHC embarked on a journey to implement a state-of-the-art application integration solution that leverages the latest technology. To achieve their vision, they needed a new environment that enables a robust and scalable architecture to expose and consume application programming interfaces (APIs). They had a business opportunity to automate workflows so teams could scale operations to meet growing customer demands and increase transaction volumes. To address these opportunities, they needed to implement a robust and scalable environment that ensured a smooth digital transformation. Their desire was to further the position of the NHC as a leader in real estate development—creating smart, vibrant urban communities that redefine urban living and enhance the quality of life.
To achieve such a robust API gateway in a short time, the NHC partnered with Eastern Light Technologies (ELT), an IBM Gold Partner, to enhance its technology infrastructure. NHC implemented the solution using IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration (CP4I), built on the Red Hat® OpenShift® Platform, to modernize IT systems. This shift to a container-based approach made the NHC’s systems more flexible, reliable and secure.
Key features of CP4I include:
By standardizing integrations across the company, the NHC gained better control while allowing different departments to operate independently within secured boundaries. Additionally, adopting best practices, such as continuous integration continuous delivery (CICD) has significantly accelerated project timelines and reduced errors.
These enhancements demonstrate the NHC’s commitment to provide integrated and intelligent real estate operations and services and their ability to benefit from data to create a distinctive digital experience in real estate development.
This sophisticated setup fundamentally altered the NHC’s operational dynamics. They became trailblazers within Saudi Arabia by migrating entirely onto a container-based application. This shift enabled the NHC to harness DevOps automation, thereby diminishing manual interventions in the development and deployment process.
“As the NHC embarks on its digital transformation journey—aiming to provide integrated and intelligent real estate operations and services and benefit from data—to create a distinctive digital experience in real estate development, integration has been the key element contributing to digital transformation. The case study presented here will enable us to expand and develop innovative digital products that offer an exceptional digital customer experience and support data-driven decision-making.” Essam A. Alhogbani, Information Technology General Manager, NHC
The successful implementation has led to a substantial enhancement in the NHC’s time to market, with a 40% decrease in the time required to develop and launch new services. This enhancement, combined with the deployment of more than 700 services on the new platform, has substantially boosted the NHC’s service capacity. The platform’s impressive performance is demonstrated by its capability to manage an average of 2 million requests per day, with peaks soaring to 4 million requests per day. Moreover, the average response time for API calls has been reduced by 23%, thereby improving the user experience for both internal and external service consumers.
Since 2017, NHC (link resides outside of ibm.com) has been building vibrant communities and creating beautiful spaces that redefine how people live.
The company’s ambitious developments bring access to everything people need, closer to home—with modern amenities, friendlier neighborhoods and green spaces to enrich everyday life.
The NHC is laying the right foundations of high-quality infrastructure, services and transport to create places that will bring prosperity for years to come. It’s a place where people can invest in their home, invest in their future—and live an enhanced life.
