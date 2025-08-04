This sophisticated setup fundamentally altered the NHC’s operational dynamics. They became trailblazers within Saudi Arabia by migrating entirely onto a container-based application. This shift enabled the NHC to harness DevOps automation, thereby diminishing manual interventions in the development and deployment process.

“As the NHC embarks on its digital transformation journey—aiming to provide integrated and intelligent real estate operations and services and benefit from data—to create a distinctive digital experience in real estate development, integration has been the key element contributing to digital transformation. The case study presented here will enable us to expand and develop innovative digital products that offer an exceptional digital customer experience and support data-driven decision-making.” Essam A. Alhogbani, Information Technology General Manager, NHC

The successful implementation has led to a substantial enhancement in the NHC’s time to market, with a 40% decrease in the time required to develop and launch new services. This enhancement, combined with the deployment of more than 700 services on the new platform, has substantially boosted the NHC’s service capacity. The platform’s impressive performance is demonstrated by its capability to manage an average of 2 million requests per day, with peaks soaring to 4 million requests per day. Moreover, the average response time for API calls has been reduced by 23%, thereby improving the user experience for both internal and external service consumers.