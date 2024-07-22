As a result, the NUHS HR team was managing two different HR systems for all of its staff across all their entities. Reporting was extremely cumbersome and required many different spreadsheets for every report that was put together. This took up a considerable amount of effort and time.

The two siloed HR systems also complicated efforts in submitting reports to the Ministry of Health and other government entities. As these different systems define information or data fields very differently , it was a challenging task to submit any information or statistics within a short turnaround time.

In addition, the HR user experience needed to be improved. The legacy systems were hosted on premises without mobile access. Hence, healthcare workers had to be physically present at the central workplace computers to access the HR system or contact HR staff for assistance. Mobile employees could not submit claims or leave requests, and offsite HR managers were unable to perform approvals or other tasks.

After the reclustering, executives began to consolidate the two HR systems into a single, cloud-based system—one that also came with a mobile HR app to allow employee self-service. NUHS evaluated the various options and decided to go with the SAP SuccessFactors, a SaaS platform designed to help organizations streamline and automate HR processes. Still, there were concerns over how long this complex transformation could take asNUHS needed the system to be up and running in less than 12 months.