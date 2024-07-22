In 2020, when Singapore regrouped its public healthcare system into three clusters, the National University Health System (NUHS) inherited seven healthcare institutions and two disparate, on-premises HR systems that needed to be consolidated and modernized.
As a result, the NUHS HR team was managing two different HR systems for all of its staff across all their entities. Reporting was extremely cumbersome and required many different spreadsheets for every report that was put together. This took up a considerable amount of effort and time.
The two siloed HR systems also complicated efforts in submitting reports to the Ministry of Health and other government entities. As these different systems define information or data fields very differently , it was a challenging task to submit any information or statistics within a short turnaround time.
In addition, the HR user experience needed to be improved. The legacy systems were hosted on premises without mobile access. Hence, healthcare workers had to be physically present at the central workplace computers to access the HR system or contact HR staff for assistance. Mobile employees could not submit claims or leave requests, and offsite HR managers were unable to perform approvals or other tasks.
After the reclustering, executives began to consolidate the two HR systems into a single, cloud-based system—one that also came with a mobile HR app to allow employee self-service. NUHS evaluated the various options and decided to go with the SAP SuccessFactors, a SaaS platform designed to help organizations streamline and automate HR processes. Still, there were concerns over how long this complex transformation could take asNUHS needed the system to be up and running in less than 12 months.
Completed complex transformation to cloud-based HR platform in 10 months on schedule and on budget, including integration of on-premises payroll and other systems
The self-service mobile HR platform achieved >90% take-up rate by employees, who appreciate 24x7 access to full suite of HR tools while on the go
Due to the complexity of moving two different legacy on-premises HR systems to the cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solution, NUHS sought an implementation collaborator with expertise in SAP and experience in Singapore’s public healthcare market. An evaluation of leading vendors led to the selection of IBM Consulting®. As a system integrator, IBM had relevant experience as well as cost-effective pricing. NUHS needed consultants who could customize things and deliver a solution that would meet NUHS’s needs, and IBM understood these requirements.
IBM® SAP SuccessFactors consulting services worked with NUHS to develop a two-phase plan. The first phase focused on critical payroll-related HR functions such as employee records, leave, claims and learning functions. The second phase focused on strategic HR functions such as performance management, compensation, recruitment, onboarding and succession planning. Tools and processes were put in place to access the latest technology through cloud updates.
A major business requirement was to retain key systems on-premises, including the payroll system with its sensitive data. IBM built the SAP cloud platform to seamlessly integrate the core payroll applications with the SaaS HR and PaaS benefits solutions. This enables employees to access all required applications from a single landing page.
IBM also collaborated with NUHS Business Partner Synapxe to build a seamless and security-rich architecture. In it, SAP Cloud Platform Integration, SAP Cloud Connector, SAP Web Dispatcher and the Enterprise Service Bus linked the SAP payroll system with the cloud HR applications.
To enable employees to log on securely, IBM worked closely with Synapxe, Singapore’s HealthTech agency, to implement SAP Identity Authentication Services with two-factor authentication. NUHS also used IBM Application Management Services for Hybrid Cloud to increase operational efficiencies.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the development team pivoted to remote working. Both IBM and NUHS pushed ahead despite having to support a heavy Covid-related operational workload. With the leadership and guidance of the NUHS Group Chief HR Officer, NUHS revisited employee engagement and training to comply with safe distancing measures and overcome separation restrictions.
The NUHS, Synapxe, SAP and IBM team completed the project in just 10 months, making NUHS Singapore’s first healthcare cluster to provide a cloud-based HR solution with mobile self-service capabilities.
After going live in January 2021, the SAP SuccessFactors platform made an immediate impact during its first month. More than 13,000 NUHS employees or 92% of all users, logged on to the new myHR platform And another 12,000 employees activated the myHR mobile apps. Since then, the mobile app take-up rate has risen to over 90%.
Through self-service, the mobile app allows employees and managers to submit, view and edit personal records. Employees can now access, edit and print their own documents anytime and from anywhere. This has greatly enhanced HR productivity as the employees no longer need to manually print and deliver the documents.
NUHS has gained significant benefits from the SAP SuccessFactors HR platform. It’s a huge step forward in delivering more agile and responsive HR services.
Mobile access and self-service features provided a better user experience. With a single group-wide system, NUHS can now align HR policies and processes across all their institutions. The technical team can build a single, shared HR database to support HR analytics and decision-making. The business team can streamline HR workflow by eliminating manual processes and paperwork. And the platform supports recruitment by introducing a digital candidate experience.
In addition, with the extensive new HR data that are being gathered, HR managers can now leverage the platform’s powerful reporting and analytics tools, making the budget and planning reporting much easier as users can now run reports by themselves, without having to approach the HR team.
The new platform also delivers cost savings by reducing on-premises licenses for SAP software. Plus, NUHS employees are saving time due to shortened learning curves and the ability to retest new functionality faster.
The National University Health System (NUHS) (link resides outside of ibm.com) aims to transform how illness is prevented and managed by discovering causes of disease, development of more effective treatments through collaborative multidisciplinary research and clinical trials, and creation of better technologies and care delivery systems in partnership with others who share the same values and vision.
Institutions in the NUHS Group include the National University Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Jurong Community Hospital and Alexandra Hospital; three National Specialty Centres – National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS), National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS) and National University Centre for Oral Health, Singapore (NUCOHS); the National University Polyclinics (NUP); Jurong Medical Centre; and three NUS health sciences schools – NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (including the Alice Lee Centre for Nursing Studies), NUS Faculty of Dentistry and NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.
With member institutions under a common governance structure, NUHS creates synergies for the advancement of health by integrating patient care, health science education and biomedical research. As a Regional Health System, NUHS works closely with health and social care partners across Singapore to develop and implement programmes that contribute to a healthy and engaged population in the Western part of Singapore.
Synapxe (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the national HealthTech agency inspiring tomorrow’s health. The nexus of HealthTech, we connect people and systems to power a healthier Singapore. Together with partners, we create intelligent technological solutions to improve the health of millions of people every day, everywhere. Reimagine the future of health together with us at www.synapxe.sg.
All images, except NUHS and Synapxe logos, belong to IBM and are royalty-free.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, July 2024.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and IBM Consulting are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
SAP SuccessFactors is a trademark of SAP SE.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client’s systems and services ordered. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.
SAP SuccessFactors is not an IBM product or offering. SAP SuccessFactors is sold or licensed, as the case may be, to users under SAP SE’s terms and conditions, which are provided with the product or offering. Availability, and any and all warranties, services and support for SAP SuccessFactors is the direct responsibility of and is provided directly to users by SAP SE.
Statement of Good Security Practices: IT system security involves protecting systems and information through prevention, detection and response to improper access from within and outside your enterprise. Improper access can result in information being altered, destroyed, misappropriated or misused or can result in damage to or misuse of your systems, including for use in attacks on others. No IT system or product should be considered completely secure and no single product, service or security measure can be completely effective in preventing improper use or access. IBM systems, products and services are designed to be part of a lawful, comprehensive security approach, which will necessarily involve additional operational procedures, and may require other systems, products or services to be most effective. IBM DOES NOT WARRANT THAT ANY SYSTEMS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES ARE IMMUNE FROM, OR WILL MAKE YOUR ENTERPRISE IMMUNE FROM, THE MALICIOUS OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF ANY PARTY.