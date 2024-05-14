Corning set about identifying the right implementation partner, looking for a combination of SAP SuccessFactors experience and sufficient resources to handle global deployment.

Tim Gregory remarks, “Ultimately we felt that this is really a three-party program, and we wanted this to be very fluid and a win for all three parties, and concluded that IBM Services was the right team to work with us, selected on the quality of the interviews by the people in the room, and the chemistry that we could see demonstrated with Corning. Commercially, IBM provided attractive pricing for both system design and implementation, with flexible contract terms and conditions.”

The Corning and IBM teams acted as a single operational unit, creating a genuine partnership between the IT and the HR personnel. The technical teams learned what it takes to move core enterprise functionality to a cloud-based service, while the HR teams similarly learned how to re-organize and embed new processes to optimize the business benefits

The IBM team completed more than 70 integrations, including eight legacy payroll systems and the existing SAP Fieldglass system. The solution encompasses 22 countries and 12 languages. The combined Corning, IBM and SAP implementation team reached around 250 people at its height, in a project that ran for two years.

IBM Services was instrumental in successfully migrating data from the legacy systems to the SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and played a key role integrating SAP SuccessFactors with to existing payroll systems. Tim Gregory points out, “The key objective of the project was to ensure that people were paid correctly. People tend not to have a sense of humor when their pay isn’t correct, which makes it a very high-stakes game. Teaming with IBM and the quality of the SAP SuccessFactors software delivered on our promises.”

Corning worked with IBM Services to clean, validate and import four years’ worth of historical data to the SAP SuccessFactors platform in a cloud migration project. This approach provided continuity with the past, and provided a foundation for analytics for analytics and machine learning that could be used as soon as the solution was in production.

Tim Gregory comments, “In the first 6 months we received and resolved more than 3,500 work orders and incidents. That we could manage such a large-scale, complex project is quite a testament to the teamwork and the phenomenal relationship between IBM, SAP and Corning HR and IT.

“When our data stewards, HR managers and coordinators went into the system the first day, it looked as though it had been running for four years. This successful data migration, led by IBM, was essential to ensure that the analytics and machine learning results were reliable—statistical accuracy improves with larger data sets—and this helped us exploit the capabilities within SAP SuccessFactors as rapidly as possible.”