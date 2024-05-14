The first step for Miami-Dade County was to find a technology partner that could help turn its vision of building a smarter county into a reality.

“We’ve been an IBM Cognos shop since the late 90s,” says Suarez. “So when we decided to expand into the smarter cities arena, IBM was the natural choice. We like IBM’s smarter cities framework because it really is a framework. It’s not just a conglomeration of different disjointed products — everything works together as a suite.”

Miami-Dade County started by implementing IBM Intelligent Water technology to track water leaks in parks. The solution was designed to alert park managers whenever a leak was detected, minimizing water waste and cutting costs.

“We saved over USD 1 million in the first year after we began using the new water management solution,” comments Suarez. “And we were able to divert that money to other services that we previously struggled to fund. That success gave us the confidence to begin working on similar solutions for our other business lines.

“Interestingly, the leak detection system wasn’t only useful for our parks department — it also alerted our police department to a variety of crimes. For example, we had incidents where people were stealing valuable copper piping from our sprinkler systems, and one group was even diverting water from a nearby park to run their car-washing business!

“We already had plans to develop more intelligent law enforcement, and this was a great indication of the kind of thing that would become possible when we started truly making the most of our data.”

Miami-Dade County decided to build a real-time crime center based on the IBM Intelligent Operations Center solution. The solution gathers and analyzes real-time data streams from numerous departments and systems across the county, including traffic and security cameras that rely on Internet of Things (IoT) technology. When it detects suspicious activity, it raises alerts for operators in the crime center, so they can determine the best course of action quickly. Information is displayed in intuitive visualizations and dashboards, making it easy to interpret and act upon.

“With IBM Intelligent Operations Center as the foundational data hub, we’ve been able to make exceptional advances in law enforcement and public safety,” says Suarez. “Take cameras, for instance: we’re using IBM Video Analytics to recognize suspicious events and generate alerts. Let’s say someone jumps over a park fence when the park is closed; IBM Video Analytics carries out object detection — to make sure it’s a human, not a cat — to determine whether the activity is suspicious and worth investigating further. All the analysis and alert generation happens automatically, so law enforcement can take immediate action without having to manually review hours of footage from every video feed.”

The county has also integrated a third-party gunfire detection solution called ShotSpotter with the IBM Intelligent Operations Center software. Using microphones embedded in street cameras in high-crime neighborhoods, ShotSpotter can detect the sound of gunshots, triangulate their origin and relay the information through the real-time crime center — enabling officers to get to the scene faster, and be better prepared to protect citizens from potentially dangerous situations.

The IBM Intelligent Operations Center is additionally integrated with Miami-Dade County’s existing IBM Cognos® Analytics solution. “We’ve used Cognos software for many years to generate all kinds of reports. Now, the data we’re collecting in the Intelligent Operations Center feeds directly into those reports, giving management a more detailed and up-to-date view of the county,” says Suarez.

She adds: “The new features of the latest version of Cognos Analytics are very powerful, especially the new visualization capabilities, which really make it easy to turn data into a range of graphical formats that are easy to understand at a glance.”