For every minute the Cherry website was down, it was losing critical customers. Time was of the essence in bringing stability to the platform. The IBM Consulting® Services team, including Hybrid Cloud Management’s senior enterprise architects and other experienced professionals, co-created a stability strategy with Kotak Cherry management to make the platform stable, resilient and ready for growth.

The plan of action started with stabilizing application management services and application performance. Next came an end-to-end assessment of the architecture and a revamp of the architectural design. These transformative steps led to more user-friendly journeys and improved customer experiences, as well as better reporting of site performance.

“With a lot of support from IBM, we improved the stability of the application,” says Bhatia. “They helped us with architecture, web development and back-end development. They also helped us clean up the code base, write API wrappers for third parties, implement a circuit breaker and move into containerization.”

IBM Consulting worked on architecture scalability with focused solutions such as serverless technologies and other technologies that use resources more efficiently, including Quarkus. IBM also helped migrate older solutions to alternate and appropriate cloud services.

The Kotak Cherry platform operates 100% on AWS Cloud. “I saw that IBM has good architectural knowledge and that the delivery team brought us the right resources,” Bhatia says. “When we had a challenge in hand, we trusted IBM to overcome it and support our business team.”

Along with the stable performance of the website and smoother transitions between pages, Cherry is seeing more customer stickiness. “Now, we can keep adding new products to the platform,” says Bhatia. “This will enable customers to benefit from the full multi-asset offering of our platform.”

To be prepared for business growth, Kotak Cherry has adopted digital technologies such as DevOps and a microservices-based architecture that is elastic, resilient and ready to meet the demand of a hyperscaler. “We are working with the IBM team on scalability,” Bhatia says. “So, when we have 10 times more traffic, our system will be ready to reliably manage the load.”