Honda Pakistan depends on its SAP ERP solutions to steer mission-critical business processes. After committing to the transition from SAP ERP Central Component to SAP S/4HANA, it was clear that extended downtime during the changeover would present an unacceptable risk to the business. To help ensure a smooth transition to the next-generation ERP SAP S/4HANA, the company selected expert support from IBM® Consulting.

“Our dealers use our SAP ERP applications to place orders for vehicles, so it was absolutely essential to minimize downtime in our customer relationship management systems,” explains Ali. “One of the core requirements for a partner to assist us with the move to the new SAP platform was the assurance that there would be no gap in our order-taking capability. IBM Consulting gave us that assurance, and more.”

Honda Pakistan has a long and trusted relationship with IBM Consulting. IBM had worked with the company on its initial deployment of SAP ERP several years earlier. To prepare its IT infrastructure for the in-memory demands of the new SAP solution, Honda Pakistan had more recently engaged IBM to deliver a high-performance platform for SAP S/4HANA based on IBM Power® H922 servers and low-latency IBM FlashSystem® 5200 storage, built with IBM Spectrum® Virtualize technology.

Qazi Wasif, Manager IT, S/4 HANA Project Manager, SAP ABAP Consultant at Honda Pakistan, comments: “We see that IBM Power servers offer significant advantages over comparable x86 environments, including compute performance, reliability and a more-compact data center footprint. Ever since we moved our SAP business systems to IBM Power H922 servers, we’ve been very impressed by how robust they are—they’ve never let us down.”

Ali continues: “IBM Consulting has been a strategic partner to Honda Pakistan for many years now. When the time came to move to SAP S/4HANA, IBM again stood head and shoulders above the competition. As well as knowing our business processes inside and out, IBM Consulting went out of their way to assign experts who had already worked with our business on many different engagements—all the way back to the original deployment of SAP ERP. No other partner we’ve worked with has the same combination of deep automotive experience and strong local presence that IBM Consulting brings to the table.”

To help Honda Pakistan identify the technical and operational requirements for SAP S/4HANA, IBM Consulting completed an IBM HANA Impact Assessment. This process provided valuable information to help the two organizations build a project plan and avoid technical roadblocks during the move to the new solution.

“IBM HANA Impact Assessment gave us a way to benchmark the complexity of our customization objects and determine where we might encounter issues in the move to SAP S/4HANA,” comments Ali. “The assessment also revealed opportunities to remove unneeded data from our SAP systems. With SAP S/4HANA, we reduced our database volume by more than 50%, from 750 GB to 350 GB, helping to reduce our storage requirements.”

Working closely with Honda Pakistan, IBM Consulting helped the company to perform four test runs of the migration, each time identifying possible issues and refining the process. At the same time, IBM engaged with the company’s dealerships and validated that the new SAP S/4HANA solution would meet the critical customer relationship management objectives.

“IBM Consulting helped Honda Pakistan mitigate the business risk of a major digital transformation effort,” states Ali. “We successfully switched to SAP S/4HANA over a single weekend, and IBM Consulting assigned 24-hour coverage to ensure the go-live went smoothly. The following Monday, the business units and dealerships logged on as normal, with no interruption to their activities.”

Behind the scenes, by deploying SAP S/4HANA in an active/active configuration at its primary and disaster recovery data centers, Honda Pakistan has slashed its backup and recovery times.

Zaman Khan Abdali, Manager IT, Networks & IT Infrastructure at Honda Pakistan, confirms: “Restoring our previous SAP ERP environment in a recovery scenario would have required up to four hours of work, but with SAP S/4HANA we can recover in just 10 minutes. We’ve also reduced our recovery point objective, which is now just 5–10 minutes—helping us to better protect important business data.”

Imran Khan, Assistant Manager IT, SAP Infrastructure at Honda Pakistan, confirms: “The disaster recovery process is more convenient in SAP S/4 HANA compared with our previous platform.”