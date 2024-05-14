Hellenic Glass Industry (HGI) was born in the wake of the global financial slowdown, and spun off from a larger company called Yioula Glassworks S.A. in 2017. HGI inherited factories in Bulgaria and Ukraine, as well as distribution centers in Romania and Greece.

Elias Stassinos, Chief Information Officer at Hellenic Glass Industry S.A., explains the challenges the new company faced: “Each of our manufacturing and distribution sites were effectively run as separate businesses. Because each location had its own approach to managing and reporting on its activities, it was extremely difficult to gain a single, accurate overview of our performance at the group level.”

Manolis Kainourgiakis, Deputy Group CEO and Group CFO at Hellenic Glass Industry S.A., elaborates, “As a newly independent company operating in a volatile economic climate, operational cost-efficiency was a key goal from the start. How could we build a solid operational foundation while enabling a sustainable future for the business?”