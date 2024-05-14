Whether they’re in a hospital, in a care facility or at a patient’s home, care-givers need a reliable supply of high-quality medical devices to treat people effectively. Providers of this medical equipment must deliver to a consistently excellent benchmark, or risk compromising patient care.

One such provider is Groupe Bastide, an organization based in France that harbors ambitions of global expansion. Rapid growth – both organic and through acquisition – was making it more challenging for Groupe Bastide to maintain the exceptional standards on which its reputation rests.

Emmanuel Romieu, IT Manager at Group Bastide, explains: “Recently, our growth strategy has stepped up a notch with acquisitions outside France. For example, in the UK, we are now the second largest provider of medical devices, and we have plans to expand even further afield. We wanted to proactively make some changes to our operations to ensure that we could continue to seize opportunities as they emerge.”

Specifically, Groupe Bastide decided that deploying SAP ERP powered by SAP HANA database to increase performance and power faster analytics was the right decision. The group’s IT team began looking for the infrastructure to support SAP HANA to its fullest potential, while meeting the needs of a growing business.

“In the short-term, we needed server and storage solutions up to the task of letting us get the most out of our investment in SAP HANA,” comments Romieu. “Long-term, we wanted the ability to bring in current and future subsidiaries into our SAP environment, which meant plenty of headroom and flexibility.”