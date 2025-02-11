Home
Case Studies
DI Square
In call center operations, operators have an important role representing the company and as the first contact point to their customers. However, they have faced business difficulties such as hiring, training, and retaining operators, due to the recent calls for wage increases for workers and the labor shortage caused by the decline in the labor force.
Call center operations need to improve operators’ productivity, eliminating the dependency on individuals for know-how and ensuring there is a standardized process efficiency with just a few operators.
In this background, DI Square has developed and provided their "EasyAnswer Series" to support corporate call center operations, helping to resolve various issues these are challenged with.
Now, to further improve the productivity of call center operations, DI Square has newly developed "EasyAnswer JINN/RAG-Opt", an optional function of the "EasyAnswer Series" that links the company's data such as customer information, inquiry history, manuals, various regulations, as well as product data held by the business company that operates the call center, with the latest AI technology provided by IBM and which is embedded in the solution’s unique RAG architecture.
DI Square compared and verified multiple large language models (LLMs) during the service development process. As a result, DI Square evaluated that the Japanese version of IBM® Granite™ can be used at a practical business level in terms of the accuracy of answers in Japanese.
"EasyAnswer JINN/RAG-Opt", with its unique RAG architecture, enables search results based on the company's data for questions entered by operators and presents to them the appropriate answer candidates. This function helps operators to do efficient searches and to use past conversations history to instantly give effective responses to their customers.
"EasyAnswer JINN/RAG-Opt" embeds a series of IBM AI services to provide the best experience for both call center operators and their customers:
As the frequency of use of "EasyAnswer JINN/RAG-Opt" increases, new findings and correct knowledge will be accumulated and updated, which means the quality of answers provided by the AI can be improved and standardized. This is expected to lead to a boost in business process efficiency, such as shortening the response time per operator, improving productivity by increasing the number of responses per working hour of an operator, as well as eliminating the personalization of know-how.
DI Square (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a total IT solution service company established in 2007, through the merger of Daizo Information Systems Division, which has a history of over 20 years as an IBM solutions provider, and Intelligent Square, which has accumulated experience in systems integration for over 30 years.
For over 50 years since its founding, DI Square has contributed to improving its customers' IT quality and efficiency with project management capabilities that allow the company to provide a full range of services in system contract development—from business consulting to requirements definition, design, development, operation and maintenance, regardless of industry or business type.
DI Square has also received high praise from customers for its various cloud solutions, as well as its sales, system construction, implementation, operation and maintenance of PLM and ALM products for the manufacturing industry.
IBM Granite AI foundation models and IBM watsonx improve customer experience by helping you quickly build custom AI applications, manage data sources and enhance responsible AI workflows.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, Granite, watsonx Assistant, watsonx.ai, and IBM Watson, are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries. This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
Client examples are presented as illustrations of how those clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual performance, cost, savings or other results in other operating environments may vary.