"EasyAnswer JINN/RAG-Opt", with its unique RAG architecture, enables search results based on the company's data for questions entered by operators and presents to them the appropriate answer candidates. This function helps operators to do efficient searches and to use past conversations history to instantly give effective responses to their customers.



"EasyAnswer JINN/RAG-Opt" embeds a series of IBM AI services to provide the best experience for both call center operators and their customers:

IBM watsonx Assistant™, which provides virtual agents that deliver consistent, natural and conversational customer care.





IBM watsonx.ai™, an enterprise-grade studio for business-ready gen AI and machine learning.





IBM Watson® Discovery, a document processing engine that automates information and insight discovery with advanced natural language processing, improving knowledge and workers’ productivity.

As the frequency of use of "EasyAnswer JINN/RAG-Opt" increases, new findings and correct knowledge will be accumulated and updated, which means the quality of answers provided by the AI can be improved and standardized. This is expected to lead to a boost in business process efficiency, such as shortening the response time per operator, improving productivity by increasing the number of responses per working hour of an operator, as well as eliminating the personalization of know-how.