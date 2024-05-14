However, as Dr. Eyal Brill, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Makers, Ltd., explains, “Most of the water utilities around the world are small organizations that do not have an IT infrastructure. They don’t have IT experts. They can’t afford to invest heavily in IT systems.”

Even so, IT holds tremendous potential to help keep water utilities running smoothly. That’s why Dr. Brill launched Decision Makers, a family-owned business that aims to bring the advantages of modern technology to an industry that is fundamental to life.

Using the company’s service, water utilities can detect abnormal water quality caused by things like equipment failure, accidents, and even malicious activities. Decision Makers uses a technology called unsupervised machine learning, which relies on the idea that abnormal situations create signs well before problems get out of control. Decision Makers analyzes water utilities’ data and raises a red flag when an anomaly occurs, in much the same way credit card companies monitor accounts for fraud.