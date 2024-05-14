To enhance transaction and reporting performance, Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan decided to upgrade its SAP ERP application with SAP Enhancement package 8 (SAP EHP) to take advantage of the SAP HANA database. The combination would provide the capacity to manage current and future workload, and provide an enabling platform for enhancements, such as advanced analytics, mobile working and more.

Due to its long experience of running SAP solutions on the IBM Power Systems platform, using IBM POWER7® processors, Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan naturally reviewed IBM POWER8® processor-based servers, which are certified to work with SAP HANA. The key objective was to deploy a platform that could support significant workload growth with the least possible disruption, handling end-of-month peaks as well as business-as-usual.

Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan’s procedures demanded a thorough procurement process to guide the choice of infrastructure platform. With the help of its procurement partner Selling Business Systems (SBS) (link resides outside of ibm.com), the company chose IBM Power Systems servers as the right strategic platform for its business-critical SAP ERP applications, deploying one IBM Power Systems E850 server, one IBM Power Systems S824L server and an IBM Power Systems S822L server. SAP ERP, SAP HANA and SAP Business Warehouse software run on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications on the IBM Power Systems E850 server. Backup, test, development and quality assurance instances run on the IBM Power Systems S824L and S822L servers, which also handle business intelligence and analytics tasks that were previously on independent systems.

Ahmed Rehmani explains, “Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan selected IBM Power Systems based on a combination of competitive price, superior value, system performance, reliability and support. As a business operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, we cannot afford even a brief moment of downtime, otherwise our factories could grind to a halt. We need close, expert support at all hours of the day. While many international companies rely on business partners to support customers in Pakistan, IBM provides its own 24/7 support, which is an amazing true differentiator.

“Similarly, we have been powering our systems with IBM servers for 12 years and never had downtime in this period. For example, we have always been able to use IBM products through their full lifespan without signs of failure. These factors mean that the total cost of ownership for such systems is very reasonable.

“Thanks to the IBM Pakistan team, the migration was all on time, and there was very little downtime. We had arranged a 15-20-hour window to install the new hardware, but it only took 10 hours for IBM to set up; and we were able to complete the application and database migrations ahead of schedule.”