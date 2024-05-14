Predicting the optimal price of a product is a critical part of any product sales strategy. But it can often be a daunting task, particularly when there are hundreds of products to evaluate alongside critical data such as customer buying histories, product histories, industry trends and the inflation rates. Adding to the complexity, often such data is incomplete or rapidly changing.

IBM sellers and Business Partners faced challenges in estimating optimal pricing for products they were selling. Because of limited access to critical historical data on product sales, industry trends and negotiation history, they had to overwhelmingly rely on personal experiences with lengthy manual assessments, not scalable when making pricing decisions for thousands of customers and hundreds of products. These manual assessments also led to very lengthy approval processes, affecting their ability to effectively close deals on time and with a high degree of confidence.

Additionally, it was difficult for sellers to integrate sales and product data with data from disparate third party and legacy systems. Variations in geographic, business and market trend data also impacted the accuracy of their predictions. This made it difficult for IBM to compete with companies with fewer but similar offerings and faster approval times in the market.