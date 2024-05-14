After an in-depth technical analysis of potential IT platforms, CENIBRA determined that the combination of IBM Power E950 servers and IBM FlashSystem storage offered the optimal solution for its next-generation SAP S/4HANA applications.

“We found that IBM Power E950 servers deliver up to 30 percent higher performance than equivalent x86 solutions,” recalls Antunes. “Using IBM Logical Partition [LPAR] technology, we can divide up the resources of our IBM Power servers and make them function as if they were multiple independent systems, tuned to maximize efficiency. As a result, we only need two IBM Power E950 servers to run all our SAP S/4HANA workloads. This was five-times fewer servers than the x86 solution we were considering, which significantly reduces software licensing costs.”

To help it to deploy the new IT infrastructure, build integrated business processes, and configure SAP S/4HANA to support the new way of working, CENIBRA engaged an expert team from IBM Consulting.

Oliveira comments: “We ran a competitive public tender based on the top SAP S/4HANA implementation partners as evaluated by Gartner. Of all the companies we considered, IBM Consulting performed the best by far against our core criteria.”

Antunes adds: “IBM Consulting bought a proven methodology for greenfield SAP solution implementations, and the experience of many successful deployments in our industry. It was clear from the outset that IBM had the capabilities to steer our digital transformation effectively.”

Working side-by-side with the CENIBRA IT team, IBM Consulting reviewed existing processes at CENIBRA and CENIBRA Logistics, and mapped out digital workflows to bring operations at both companies into closer alignment.

Together with local IBM Business Partner PC Place, IBM Consulting also deployed the IBM Power E950 servers. Each server hosts six IBM PowerVM® virtual machines (VMs) running the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) for SAP Applications operating system—a fully supported hardware and software stack that offers extreme performance and dependable reliability for SAP workloads. Two VMs are dedicated to the company’s main SAP S/4HANA database, while the remaining four VMs support the company’s SAP S/4HANA applications.

To ensure round-the-clock availability for its mission-critical systems, the company uses the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) High Availability Extension to replicate data between its primary and secondary data center sites.

Flávio Gandra, SAP specialist at CENIBRA, says: “SLES for SAP Applications stood out because of its strong interoperability with IBM and SAP solutions, in particular given the optimization of the operating system for IBM Power hardware. In addition, SAP and SUSE provide integrated technical support for their software. As a result, the time to resolve any issues with SAP S/4HANA on SLES is reduced compared to other operating systems, in our experience.”

Oliveira comments: “Our deployment and migration coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which added an additional layer of complexity to the project. IBM Consulting rose to the challenge, ensuring that we had all the resources we needed to keep the work on track. Thanks in large part to the efforts of IBM Consulting, we went live with SAP S/4HANA on time and within budget.”