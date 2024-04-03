CAF Signalling, CAF Group’s comprehensive solutions division for railway signalling systems, is a Spanish company that designs and provides integral solutions for railway signalling and control all over the world.



Its dedicated on-board systems development team navigates a challenging landscape of dense and complex documentation, the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) standards, on a daily basis. This work entails constant search, interpretation, implementation and, of course, adaptation to evolving standards, which secures the intricate task of ensuring interoperability among trains across different countries.



Given the intricate nature of this task, compounded by the continuous evolution of standards and the complexity of the documentation, CAF Signalling recognized the need for a strategic approach. The objective was to streamline access to ERTMS information, making it more accessible and facilitating smoother integration with the evolving standards.



In response to this multifaceted challenge, CAF Signalling embarked on a project to identify optimal tools and establish robust connections that would enhance the team’s ability to navigate and extract pertinent information from the ERTMS documentation. All, with the overarching goal to create a more efficient workflow, reducing the complexities and ensuring the seamless compliance of CAF’s trains with on-rail signaling requirements, thereby promoting interoperability across international rail networks.

