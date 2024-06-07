boxxe used an earlier version of QRadar for several years. When the team sought to continue to enhance its security capabilities, it evaluated other threat detection and response solutions and decided that IBM Security QRadar SIEM on cloud, combined with IBM Security QRadar SOAR, offered the best advantages for today’s security challenges.

“It’s not that IBM is the only one offering certain capabilities,” says Kemp, “it’s the way that it’s been done. It’s not uncommon for other tools to have user behavior analytics (UBA), but the machine learning and the AI behind IBM’s solution have been well developed. It makes it much easier for us to use.” Kemp says the same goes for QRadar’s security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) and unified analyst experience (UAX) capabilities. “They’re not necessarily new, but they are far ahead of other offerings. We are now capable of mitigating advanced threats that we may not have been able to detect previously.”

Kemp relates a story of QRadar’s UBA outperforming a manually applied detection rule for brute-force hacks. The team had been using UBA for only a week when a brute-force attempt targeted a boxxe user ID. Within five minutes, UBA detected abnormal logins and began increasing the activity’s risk score, allowing the SOC team to respond and prevent any damage. The manually made rule triggered an alert about 10 minutes later.

Now, boxxe is taking advantage of that efficiency at scale. The team has deployed UBA in a multitenant architecture and activated more than 1,500 rules, and has gotten only one false positive. “It sits in the background doing all the learning itself,” says Kemp. “It doesn't need any input from us other than whom I’m looking for and what is the threshold.”

And although boxxe is just beginning to use UAX, Kemp says it’s already a major leap forward. “We can use it to integrate pretty much anything,” he says. “Its federated search appears to be quite unique, as it goes to other platforms, reads their data and returns results back to you with filters you select. We used to operate 14 dashboards. We’ve used UAX to consolidate them down to three, and we plan to get to just one. We can escalate in UAX, we can deal with alerts in it, we can cross reference it, do reputation scans from it, threat hunting—all in one single pane of glass.”

Another factor in boxxe’s decision to go with IBM was IBM’s multifaceted support. As an IBM Business Partner, boxxe took advantage of IBM’s Build Fund, an IBM Partner Plus financial assistance program, to receive a discount on its purchase. IBM Expert Labs helped with implementation and provided a readily available expert to answer questions and help solve challenges as they came up. And boxxe also received great support from the IBM Customer Success and sales teams.