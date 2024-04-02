Built to scale; made for the analyst
Today’s hybrid cloud environments are evolving and scaling at an exponential rate, creating a larger and more complex attack surface to protect. This growing IT footprint makes it harder to quickly find the true threats among the noise. Threat hunting is slowed by siloed technologies, manual searches and an overload of alerts that don't have clear context or visualizations. In fact, security operations center (SOC) professionals get to fewer than half (49%) of the alerts that they’re supposed to review within a typical work day, according to a recent global survey.
The new cloud-native IBM QRadar SIEM uses multiple layers of AI and automation to drastically improve the quality of alerts and the efficiency of security analysts. By leveraging mature AI capabilities that have been pre-trained on millions of alerts from IBM’s vast network of clients, QRadar SIEM provides context and prioritization to threats, which lets analysts focus on more complex and high value work.
Understanding attackers’ tactics is crucial to protecting your people, data and infrastructure. Explore the IBM® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2024, based on insights and observations obtained from monitoring over 150 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries.
Read the press release
Maximize security team productivity with community-powered tooling and automated investigation capabilities powered by an intuitive user interface.
Collect and search security data quickly and cost effectively. Set up data sources in minutes and have search results in seconds.
Use near real-time analytics with AI powered recommendations to efficiently monitor threats with reduced response times.
Cloud-native QRadar SIEM uses intelligent algorithms to apply multiple layers of risk scoring on each observable within a case. Security analysts only receive an alert for the most important cases so they know exactly where to focus time and energy.
Ensure all your siloed data can be accessed to enrich threat investigations. Federated search provides you cost-effective flexibility to choose between what mission critical data is ingested into your SIEM and searching data where it resides.
With native support for open source Sigma Rules, cloud-native QRadar SIEM creates a common shared language for security analysts to overcome the challenge of writing rules in proprietary SIEM platforms. Now, security analysts can quickly import new, validated, crowdsourced instructions directly from the security community as threats evolve.
Cloud-native QRadar SIEM performs root cause analysis and fast-tracks cases that warrant it, with threat intelligence enrichment, risk assessment, and activity timeline mapping. QRadar SIEM helps reduce analyst fatigue through automation that provides a summary of information and recommendations all in one place.
KQL is an open source data language that puts a core focus on ease of use for your security analyst by providing quicker search speeds and intuitive syntax. Schedule near real-time monitoring so you automatically have the latest up-to-date information.
Automatic enrichment from X-Force® Threat Intelligence allows your organization to stay ahead of emerging threats and exposure from the latest vulnerabilities. You have access to the latest evolving trends without having to spend hours on research.