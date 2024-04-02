Home Security QRadar QRadar Cloud_Native SIEM IBM QRadar SIEM (Cloud-Native SaaS)

Built to scale; made for the analyst

IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM for the 14th consecutive time

Empowering today’s modern SOC with enterprise-grade AI

 

Today’s hybrid cloud environments are evolving and scaling at an exponential rate, creating a larger and more complex attack surface to protect. This growing IT footprint makes it harder to quickly find the true threats among the noise. Threat hunting is slowed by siloed technologies, manual searches and an overload of alerts that don't have clear context or visualizations. In fact, security operations center (SOC) professionals get to fewer than half (49%) of the alerts that they’re supposed to review within a typical work day, according to a recent global survey.

The new cloud-native IBM QRadar SIEM uses multiple layers of AI and automation to drastically improve the quality of alerts and the efficiency of security analysts. By leveraging mature AI capabilities that have been pre-trained on millions of alerts from IBM’s vast network of clients, QRadar SIEM provides context and prioritization to threats, which lets analysts focus on more complex and high value work.  
Generative AI capabilities built on Watsonx

Understanding attackers’ tactics is crucial to protecting your people, data and infrastructure. Explore the IBM® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2024, based on insights and observations obtained from monitoring over 150 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries.

Benefits Accelerate threat detection

Maximize security team productivity with community-powered tooling and automated investigation capabilities powered by an intuitive user interface.

 Expand visibility

Collect and search security data quickly and cost effectively. Set up data sources in minutes and have search results in seconds.

 Make more informed decisions

Use near real-time analytics with AI powered recommendations to efficiently monitor threats with reduced response times.
Features Risk-based alert prioritization

Cloud-native QRadar SIEM uses intelligent algorithms to apply multiple layers of risk scoring on each observable within a case. Security analysts only receive an alert for the most important cases so they know exactly where to focus time and energy.

 Federated search for proactive threat hunting 

Ensure all your siloed data can be accessed to enrich threat investigations. Federated search provides you cost-effective flexibility to choose between what mission critical data is ingested into your SIEM and searching data where it resides.

 Sigma Rules

With native support for open source Sigma Rules, cloud-native QRadar SIEM creates a common shared language for security analysts to overcome the challenge of writing rules in proprietary SIEM platforms. Now, security analysts can quickly import new, validated, crowdsourced instructions directly from the security community as threats evolve.

 Automated investigation with recommended responses

Cloud-native QRadar SIEM performs root cause analysis and fast-tracks cases that warrant it, with threat intelligence enrichment, risk assessment, and activity timeline mapping. QRadar SIEM helps reduce analyst fatigue through automation that provides a summary of information and recommendations all in one place.

 Kusto Query Language (KQL)

KQL is an open source data language that puts a core focus on ease of use for your security analyst by providing quicker search speeds and intuitive syntax. Schedule near real-time monitoring so you automatically have the latest up-to-date information.

 Threat intelligence

Automatic enrichment from X-Force® Threat Intelligence allows your organization to stay ahead of emerging threats and exposure from the latest vulnerabilities. You have access to the latest evolving trends without having to spend hours on research.

 

 
More effective investigations at scale
SOAR Integration Together, IBM QRadar SIEM and QRadar SOAR deliver end-to-end threat management that can accelerate incident response by combining accurate threat detection, case management, orchestration and automation, plus artificial and human intelligence. QRadar SOAR offers case management, dynamic playbooks with customizable and automated workflows, and a robust ecosystem of third-party integrations that let analysts use information from QRadar SIEM and efficiently respond to incidents. Read the solution brief
Proactive threat hunting
QRadar SIEM Threat Hunting Cloud-native QRadar SIEM levels up threat detection by allowing SOCs to become more proactive. Hunt for malicious actors looking to execute harmful code with Kestrel.
