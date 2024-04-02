Empowering today’s modern SOC with enterprise-grade AI

Today’s hybrid cloud environments are evolving and scaling at an exponential rate, creating a larger and more complex attack surface to protect. This growing IT footprint makes it harder to quickly find the true threats among the noise. Threat hunting is slowed by siloed technologies, manual searches and an overload of alerts that don't have clear context or visualizations. In fact, security operations center (SOC) professionals get to fewer than half (49%) of the alerts that they’re supposed to review within a typical work day, according to a recent global survey.

The new cloud-native IBM QRadar SIEM uses multiple layers of AI and automation to drastically improve the quality of alerts and the efficiency of security analysts. By leveraging mature AI capabilities that have been pre-trained on millions of alerts from IBM’s vast network of clients, QRadar SIEM provides context and prioritization to threats, which lets analysts focus on more complex and high value work.