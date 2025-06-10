Businesses in Hungary are faced with a shrinking talent pool and an aging workforce population. As a result, companies are looking to accelerate digitalization and automation as ways to facilitate future growth.

In many cases, tasks such as invoice processing are particularly labor intensive, with time-consuming manual checks against both internal and external data, offering prime opportunities for the new technologies.

“In document management and business process management, the workflows are pretty complex,” says János Prikk, Business Development Leader at Barré Technologies. “At Barré, we saw how end users sometimes struggled to find where they need to go to find the right data. We realized that an AI assistant that could interact with document and business process management applications could help users navigate processes more quickly and help existing teams to become far more productive.”