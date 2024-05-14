To make its Apendo Digital Assistant (ADA) for Municipalities a reality, the business coordinated with IBM, building the solution with IBM Watson® and IBM Cloud Pak® technology and delivering it through an IBM Embedded Solution Agreement (ESA).

“Our first step was actually to develop the Swedish language support in Watson Discovery,” recalls Ekberg. “We trained it with over 550,000 Swedish words. It’s not translating, it really knows the Swedish language. That makes its answers and understanding much more intuitive.”

Now, municipal governments can offload various functions to the virtual assistant interface, allowing the AI-driven tool to respond to citizen requests automatically. For example, as COVID-related questions continue to flood contact centers, cities can train ADA to offer answers to common questions like, where can I get tested? Or, how do I get a vaccine dose?

ADA can also be integrated directly into reporting and scheduling processes for maintenance services. “Let’s say you’re going for a walk in the winter,” explains Ekberg. “And you see no one has taken away the snow. You can take a photo of the mess on the street and submit it through your phone. Then ADA will use image recognition to classify the problem and schedule removal. You can do the same thing with any other messes, like potholes. The assistant will take the report and add it to the work list.”

He continues: “If you’re using your phone, you don’t even need to know where you are. Our solution will add your location data to the uploaded image.”

ADA relies on IBM watsonx™ Assistant technology to provide the conversational AI, while IBM Watson Discovery delivers expanded AI and search capabilities. “You can have a regular chatbot, and that can only answer what it’s trained for,” adds Ekberg. “But we created ADA to operate as close to human behavior as possible. Just like when you personally don’t know an answer, you go read something—if ADA can’t answer with its existing training, IBM Watson Discovery will search any attached libraries and give the best or most frequent answer it can find. And if that answer is in a 100-page document, ADA will take you to the exact page and highlight the exact phrase.”

ADA also uses IBM Cloud Pak for Data System for its underlying data and AI platform. Due to broader regulations, these Swedish municipalities need to keep all data within national borders, and this particular IBM technology is designed to deliver the advantages of hybrid cloud within an on-premise environment.