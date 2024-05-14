It isn’t just large corporations that depend on ERP software. For many small and medium enterprises (SMEs), ERP applications are the backbone of their business. Denmark-based ADDvision specializes in hosting these critical systems on behalf of both SMEs and larger companies, enabling clients to focus on their core operations.

Per Steen Jensen, CEO of ADDvision, explains, “Companies choose us because we can offer a more personalized service than the big vendors. Our main goal is to provide our clients with more time. By taking management of business-critical systems off their hands, we give them the freedom to concentrate on serving their customers and seizing new opportunities.”



ADDvision recognized a trend: the workloads it was hosting were becoming increasingly demanding for the underlying infrastructure. To ensure it could continue to deliver a high-quality service for clients, the company began looking for more powerful technology.



Mikkel Bayer Nestved, Systems and IT Operations Consultant at ADDvision, comments, “Software is becoming more complex and resource-intensive. Our clients depend on us for 24/7 availability and short response times. We decided it was time to refresh our storage platform to ensure that we could continue to meet their expectations. With growing pressure on our profit margins, it was essential that the storage system we chose was cost-efficient and could serve us for years to come.”

