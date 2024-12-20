What is source to pay (S2P)?

S2P platforms are comprehensive digital solutions designed to unify and streamline every step of the S2P cycle into a single platform, transforming procurement into a seamless and data-driven process. For example, platforms like SAP Ariba and Oracle Fusion Cloud Procurement use advanced technologies including AI, generative AI, natural language processing (NLP) and automation to enhance efficiency, transparency and control.

CEOs are rapidly investing in generative AI to automate and streamline their supply chains. In 1 study, 89% of executives report that key investments in automation will include generative AI capabilities—and 19% say that generative AI will be critically important to their supply chain automation futures. When asked where they expect generative AI to impact the supply chain processes, more than half of respondents chose providing self-service to customers. Other expected impact areas include analyzing and processing orders, demand forecasting and analyzing and optimizing inventory.1

Some examples of how AI and technology are used within specific steps of the S2P process include:

Spend analysis: Modern S2P platforms use AI-powered analytics to provide deep insights into organizational spending. These tools aggregate and categorize spend data across departments, identify patterns and highlight areas for cost-saving opportunities. AI algorithms can predict future spending trends, helping procurement teams make better decisions about budget allocations and supplier negotiations.

Supplier sourcing: Of all procurement activities, most organizations use AI for sourcing. In 1 study, 59% of respondents have implemented AI to “provide sourcing governance and perform category management” or “develop sourcing and category management strategies” or as part of their end-to-end implementation in the procurement processes.2 AI and NLP enhance the sourcing process by analyzing supplier data, automating supplier scoring and recommending optimal suppliers based on predefined criteria such as price, quality and risk and sustainability practices. NLP capabilities reduce manual effort by allowing the platform to scan and interpret supplier documentation such as certifications or compliance records.

Contract management: AI-driven contract management tools within S2P platforms simplify the creation, negotiation and monitoring of contracts. NLP is used to analyze contract language, flag inconsistencies and help ensure compliance with legal and organizational policies. Automation allows businesses to track contract milestones, manage renewals and reduce risks associated with noncompliance or missed deadlines.

Procurement execution: A recent study found that using AI during this phase resulted in a 28% lower total annual cost to perform procurement processes as a percentage of spend.2 AI-powered S2P platforms automate purchase requisitions, POs and approval workflows. AI is also behind Robotic Process Automation (RPA), which eliminates time-consuming and repetitive tasks, speeding up order processing and reducing errors. Intelligent algorithms also help ensure that purchases align with negotiated contracts and supplier agreements.

Invoice and payment processing: S2P platforms use AI to match invoices with purchase orders and delivery receipts automatically and flag discrepancies. This automation reduces processing times and supports accurate and timely payments. These platforms also help organizations maintain compliance with tax and regulatory requirements, further streamlining financial operations.

Risk management and compliance: AI enables continuous monitoring of supplier performance and potential risks. In fact, 80% of executives expect generative AI to enable better management by analyzing all relevant supplier performance metrics.1 By analyzing reliability, financial stability and market conditions, the platform can proactively flag risks such as supply chain disruptions or noncompliance. NLP assists in scanning regulatory documents to ensure that supplier practices align with industry standards.