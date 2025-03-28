Increasingly, businesses are going through a digital transformation journey to meet evolving consumer needs. Customers are also more and more likely to be using social networks, mobile applications, and digital technologies. Due to this change, digital strategy is now an integral part of the overall business strategy.

Many enterprises are obtaining computing power through cloud services platforms via the internet and adopting a cloud-first strategy for most application development. This has furthered a change in application design—previously, functionality and statefulness were prioritized, but now most consumer-facing applications are moving to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and digital platforms. The application design focus is now much more focused on user experience, statelessness, and agility.

Choosing the right application architecture depends on your business requirements. In this post, we will examine four architecture choices for enabling digital transformation, depending on general business needs.