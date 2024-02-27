How to mitigate the risks of DIY authoritative DNS

While many network admins outsource the management of authoritative domain name system (DNS) infrastructure to a third party like IBM® NS1 Connect®, there is a sizable community of network operators who prefer to dig in and build something themselves.
These do it yourself (DIY) authoritative DNS architectures can be cobbled together from various tools. BIND is most often used as an open source tool for managing internal DNS, but some people extend it out into external authoritative DNS as well. Others build on top of Microsoft DNS infrastructures with home-grown scripts and other tools.
Control is the main reason that you’d go with a DIY system for authoritative DNS. Or, maybe you have a funky, abnormal network setup that would naturally require several customizations even if a third party were to deliver your authoritative DNS.
While everyone has their reasons for adopting a DIY system for authoritative DNS, there are some distinct disadvantages to consider:
All these factors usually result in more time, energy and resources devoted to authoritative DNS management than most network teams are willing to spend. DIY systems are often perceived as “free”, but they can end up costing you quite a bit. If those maintenance and management issues cascade into an outage, then the business impact is even more profound.
Using DIY systems for authoritative DNS without any sort of resilient, redundant backup is asking for trouble. Finding the source of an error, particularly when you’ve got a maze of overlapping, interdependent scripts, can be a nightmare. It can take several days to locate the source of an issue and get your site back online. Most operations teams simply don’t have that kind of leeway, particularly for e-commerce and SaaS sites that have a direct impact on revenue generation.
None of this means that you have to abandon your DIY systems completely. It just means that you should have a plan B if (or really, when) things go wrong. Ideally, you’d have a redundant solution in place that can pick up the slack without any impact to site performance. What should that redundant system contain? We thought you’d never ask.
Nobody should operate their authoritative DNS without a safety net. It’s just too important, particularly if your website is the primary generator of revenue. That’s why NS1 Connect offers a physically and logically separate system for redundant authoritative DNS. We started offering Dedicated DNS as an add-on to our Managed DNS service, and now we offer it to customers who just want to add a separated, redundant layer to their existing architecture.
External authoritative DNS is one of the most critical pieces of infrastructure on your network. It’s so critical that it deserves the highest level of protection and assurance. DIY authoritative DNS offers administrators a lot of control, until the complexity of those overlapping scripts and tools becomes too much to support.
Even the most sophisticated, reliable authoritative DNS systems have a hiccup every now and then. NS1 Dedicated DNS provides the peace of mind you need to keep the lights on even when all your dashboards are flashing red.