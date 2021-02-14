IBM watsonx is an AI and data platform designed to help you deploy and embed AI across your business. Get started by exploring these high-impact use cases
Build a questions and answers resource from your data by using the generative AI capabilities of IBM® watsonx.ai™ AI studio and the data store functions of IBM® watsonx.data™. Create data-driven insights to accelerate decision-making and provide contextual responses based on near real-time information.
Deploy voice agents and chatbots quickly with IBM watsonx™ Assistant, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) application powered by large language models. Deliver automated self-service support across channels and touchpoints, enabling integration with other business tools.
Use your business data and build, train, tune and deploy your models on watsonx.ai and integrate them into your existing chatbots to help deliver contextual responses. Consistently monitor your models for accuracy, drift and bias with the IBM® watsonx.governance™ toolkit for AI governance.
Enhance developer productivity with AI-recommended code based on natural language inputs or existing source code. With IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant, you can help reduce coding complexity to enable development teams to focus on driving value for the business.
Build AI models by using watsonx.ai AI studio to extract insights from both structured and unstructured data stored on watsonx.data or anywhere else. Uncover patterns to make better predictions and accelerate data-driven decision-making to help drive growth and efficiency.
Harness the watsonx.ai AI studio to build models to generate various content types, such as ideas for marketing and sales campaigns, emails, blogs, social media posts, automated reports, scripts and more. With watsonx.governance, monitor your models for accuracy, drift and bias.
Explore a library of foundation models in watsonx.ai, our AI studio, that integrates many HuggingFace open-source libraries, models from third party providers like Meta and Mistral, and the IBM® Granite™ series of models. IBM Granite has been trained on trusted enterprise data spanning code, legal, academia, internet and finance. Get choice and flexibility to select the model that best fits your business needs.
Unify, curate and prepare your business data with the watsonx.data to build AI models. Run use cases such as RAG at scale with large sets of your trusted, governed data while enabling integration with your existing databases, tools and data stacks.
Streamline compliance processes and govern your entire AI lifecycle with the IBM watsonx.governance toolkit. Proactively detect and mitigate risks, such as fairness, bias and drift while also managing AI models from various providers.
