IBM's Approach to Responsible Technology

IBM is committed to developing and using technology responsibly

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Balancing innovation and responsibility

At IBM, responsible technology isn’t an afterthought—it’s how we innovate with intention.

Guided by enduring principles and reinforced through enterprise‑wide governance, IBM’s approach to Responsible Technology enables trust, transparency, and accountability to be embedded across how we design, deploy, and govern AI and emerging technologies.
Governance is like brakes on a car - they aren't there to stop us; they give us the ability to drive faster.

Betsy Greytok and Francesca Rossi

Responsible Technology Board Co-Chairs

How IBM Governs Technology, Responsibly

IBM’s Responsible Technology Board’s mission is clear: to provide governance, standards and practical application of principles for how IBM develops and deploys AI and emerging technologies like quantum computing. It enables IBM teams to act with confidence, speed, and measurable impact in accordance with the company’s values — to advance technology responsibly for our clients, partners and the world.

Responsible Technology & Governance Framework

IBM’s Responsible Technology and Governance Framework turns principles into practice across people, processes, and technology.

Principles of Trust

The purpose of Technology is to augment human capabilities

 

Technological solutions should be designed to enhance and extend human capability and potential, while simultaneously enabling humans to take on more value-adding task
Technology should be based on responsible data governance

 

Technology solutions should be based on the responsible collection, sharing, and use of data.
Technology should be open and transparent

 

Technology solutions should be open to multi-stakeholder feedback and collaboration, and information about the development, inner workings, and use should be available to encourage trust in the technology.

Pillars of Trustworthy AI

Transparency

 

AI systems should be designed and developed to provide explanations and sufficient observability. Information about their development should be available to relevant stakeholders. Users should be notified when they are interacting with an AI system. AI should be created in an open innovation ecosystem to support multi-stakeholder collaboration and co-creation.
Fairness and Human Value Alignment

 

AI systems should operate fairly within their intended context, whether making predictions, providing recommendations, generating content, or executing tasks. The behavior of such systems should align with relevant human values, such as avoiding generating hateful and abusive content, or executing harmful actions.
Robustness

 

AI systems should effectively handle adversarial conditions, such as abnormalities in input/output, unpredictable behavior of other AI systems, and cybersecurity threats. They should also be accurate, whether making predictions, providing recommendations, generating content, or executing tasks.
Privacy

 

AI systems should be designed and developed in a way that prioritizes and safeguards consumers’ privacy and data rights, including in their predictions, recommendations, generated content, decisions or actions. Best practices should be designed and implemented to mitigate inappropriate dissemination of personal information and to respect copyright or other intellectual property rights.

Impact Dimensions

Human Agency

 

Technology should augment human agency, trust, and well-being.
Societal Wellbeing

 

Technology should be designed, deployed, and used for the benefit of society, supporting human-centric innovation.
Environmental Sustainability

 

Technology should be intentionally efficient to drive high-impact, long-term value and sustainable growth.

Governance as the operational backbone

Governance is the operational backbone of IBM’s Responsible Technology and Governance Framework, translating the Principles, Pillars, and Impact Dimensions into action. 

The Framework is operationalized through IBM’s Integrated Governance Program (IGP), education initiatives such as IBM SkillsBuild, open technologies including Granite Guardian and open‑source toolkits such as AI Fairness 360 and the Adversarial Robustness Toolbox, and product capabilities like IBM watsonx.governance®. IBM Consulting’s AI Strategy and Governance offerings further support organizations in applying responsible AI practices, alongside collaboration with policy, standards, and research partners across the responsible technology ecosystem.

 

 

Risk Atlas

The IBM Responsible Technology Board’s Risk Atlas, now integral to watsonx.governance, has helped lead IBM Research advances in AI Governance, establishing IBM as an industry leader.

IBM AI Risk Atlas
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Board Best Practices

The IBM Responsible Technology Board develops perspectives, best practices and actionable guidance to help IBM, the industry and the world navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by AI and emerging technologies.

AI Agents Synthetic Data Foundation Models AI-Focused Change Management Board’s 5-Year Anniversary
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Responsibility in action

IBM’s approach to Responsible Technology reflects a company‑wide commitment to trust, responsibility, and long‑term value, anchored in governance practices that shape how we operate. 
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Responsible Business

Transparency to our Responsible Business practices.

Learn about responsibility

Quantum Safe

Securing the digital world for the quantum era. 

Explore Quantum Safe

Trust Center

Embedding security and trust into everything we do.

Explore Trust center 

 

 

Partnerships for a more responsible future

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Notre Dame-IBM Tech Ethics Lab
Translating technology ethics research into practice
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Partnership on AI
Advancing positive AI outcomes for people and society
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Data & Trusted AI Alliance
Operationalizing trusted data and AI at scale
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AI Alliance
Accelerating open, responsible innovation through collaboration
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