What is XGBoost?

Decision trees are used for classification or regression tasks in machine learning. They use a hierarchical tree structure where an internal node represents a feature, the branch represents a decision rule­ and each leaf node represents the outcome of the dataset.

Because decision trees are prone to overfitting, ensemble methods, like boosting, can often be used to create more robust models. Boosting combines multiple individual weak trees—that is, models that perform slightly better than random chance, to form a strong learner. Each weak learner is trained sequentially to correct the errors made by the previous models. After hundreds of iterations, weak learners are converted into strong learners.

Random forests and boosting algorithms are both popular ensemble learning techniques that use individual learner trees to improve predictive performance. Random forests are based on the concept of bagging (bootstrap aggregating) and train each tree independently to combine their predictions, while boosting algorithms use an additive approach where weak learners are sequentially trained to correct the previous models’ mistakes.