Why phishing is still the top attack method

This post was written with contributions from Stephanie Carruthers, Camille Singleton and Charles DeBeck.
Attackers are known to pore over a company’s website and social channels. Perhaps they spot a mention of an upcoming charity event. Who runs the charity? What does their email signature look like? What’s the color and size of the charity’s logo?
This kind of information is priceless to attackers. From there, attackers can craft a targeted message. They might also follow up with a phone call. Even if the targets have been warned about scams, they might click on something they shouldn’t.
Phishing is the most common way for threat actors to gain access to victims’ networks, according to this year’s IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index. Approximately 41% of attacks that X-Force remediated last year involved this tactic.
That figure, up from 33% in 2020, accounts for all types of phishing, including mass emails and highly targeted ones. Some of the most advanced cyber threat actors in the world use phishing to deliver ransomware, malware, remote access Trojans or malicious links.
Phishing is number one for a simple reason.
“It works,” said Stephanie Carruthers, a global social engineering expert at IBM Security X-Force Red. Phishing attacks are increasingly sophisticated, with bad actors becoming more organized, innovative and clever about targeting. Carruthers uses intelligence-gathering tricks and tactics in red team attack simulations for IBM clients.
More people fall for these simulations than you might expect. Nearly one in five people click on targeted phishing campaigns from X-Force Red. And when the attack uses a follow-up phone call, one in two people fall prey to the trick.
Phishing has endured since the 1990s despite decades of security advancement. But it’s not because people are gullible, said Camille Singleton, manager of the IBM X-Force Cyber Range Tech Team.
“Threat actors are just really good at this,” she said. “They keep improving their capabilities and offensive tools.”
The following four reasons show why phishing remains a serious threat:
A phishing email is just the starting point for a cyberattack. Once inside, threat actors deploy the next stage of an attack, such as ransomware or data theft. Data breaches that stem from phishing scams cost companies an average of USD 4.65 million, according to the Cost of a Data Breach Report.
Unfortunately, no one tool or solution can prevent all phishing attacks.
“Phishing presents this really interesting intersection of human and technical challenges,” said Charles DeBeck, former senior cyber threat intelligence strategic analyst with IBM Security X-Force. “That’s what makes it so challenging to defend against.”
IBM Security X-Force recommends a layered approach, starting with a security solution to filter out malicious messages. Zero trust security solutions prevent attackers from slipping deeper into the system by continually verifying users’ identities and minimizing the number of people who can gain access to valuable data assets. Techniques like multi-factor authentication help with this verification.
Having a mature zero trust strategy saves money in the event of a breach. On average, organizations with this strategy spend USD 1.76 million less than those that don’t use zero trust, according to the Cost of a Data Breach Report.
“Whatever you’re using to protect your company, don’t just buy it, plug it in and cross your fingers,” Carruthers cautioned. Regular testing is key.
“Attackers get sophisticated; they learn ways around filters and around all technology,” she added. “So continuing to test them to make sure they’re tuned is incredibly important.”
Lastly, an employee training program with real-world examples is essential. In Carruthers’ experience, the more employees see what damage attackers can cause, the more likely they are to identify and report threats.
Carruthers relates this smart solution from one of her clients: “Every time an employee receives a phishing email, the company takes a screenshot of it and breaks down all the red flags that employees should have spotted.” She said well-trained and vigilant employees can thwart a lot of phishing schemes — including her own.