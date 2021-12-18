Log4Shell vulnerability risks for OT environments — and how you can better protect against them.

4 min read
You’d have to look far and wide to find an IT professional who isn’t aware of (and probably responding to) the Log4Shell vulnerability. The Operational Technology (OT) sector is no exception, yet the exact exposure the vulnerability poses to OT technology is yet to be fully uncovered.
The vulnerability was first made public earlier this month and you can learn more about it here, including information on the most recent patch. As the IT world continues to fortify their networks to defend against possible intrusions, OT environments may require a more focused approach.
While we’re not aware of any published OT compromises, they’re an easy target for attackers looking to exploit Log4j given how pervasive it is in Java programs developed over the past decade.
One potential vector could target companies that have OT networks. Think about this hypothetical scenario: an attacker could gain initial access to the IT network through a vulnerable soft phone management system. After setting up that system to act as a proxy into the internal network, they may discover a vulnerable logging and monitoring system configured as dual homed for information collection. With access to such a system on both networks, an attacker could then begin directly accessing OT technology — which may be insecure by design — or the attacker could access engineering workstations and HMIs that may be directly connected to unauthenticated OT devices.
For all the types of devices mentioned in this potential scenario, at least one public advisory has been issued for a Log4Shell-related vulnerability.
Therefore, the Log4Shell vulnerability can affect the key technologies that comprise and support OT systems. Some of these include:
The Log4Shell vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-44228 and CVE-2021-45046) are new, but not novel. The best mitigation strategies for OT environments can still be found in proper system design and architecture (ex. ISA 62443 Reference Model) or zero trust architecture. To that effect, the following are IBM Security X-Force’s critical considerations for constraining Log4Shell impact in OT:
1. Identify high risk systems and proactively patch as feasible:
2. Ensure, at minimum, IT/OT segmentation and perimeter protection exists:
3. Monitor the OT network:
Figure 1: IBM X-Force Threat Hunting Framework to Detect Log4Shell RCE Vulnerability. (Credit: John Dwyer, X-Force IR Research)
4. Software Bill of Materials:
5. Refresh and practice OT incident response plans:
In addition, organizations should not ignore their IIoT systems. These systems connect to cloud or private networks using embedded and edge devices and can include web cams, medical devices, parking meters, navigation systems, and more. If left vulnerable, these devices could allow attackers to pivot into enterprise or cloud environments.
This is a rapidly evolving issue. All OT security teams should continue to be diligent, and ensure these systems are protected as described above.
Assistance for customers suspecting a potential compromise due to Log4j is available 24/7 via IBM Security X-Force’s US hotline 1-888-241-9812 | Global hotline (+001) 312-212-8034. Requests for updates on IBM products and services should not be directed to the hotline. Updates on the status of products can be found via bulletins posted on the IBM PSIRT blog.