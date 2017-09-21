Leaking cloud databases and servers expose over 1 billion records.

As The Wall Street Journal recently pointed out, some clients of cloud service providers such as Amazon and Microsoft are accidentally leaving their cloud databases exposed due to misconfigurations of their services. Coupled with recent headline-making breaches, it’s becoming clear that the greatest risks to an organization might come down to a simple permission error or server misconfiguration.

There was a time not long ago when SQL injection was everywhere. From 2011 to 2013, IBM X-Force tracked a number of publicly disclosed data breaches that were often the result of fairly trivial SQL injection exploits, resulting in the loss of millions of email addresses, passwords and other sensitive data.

In the years since, it seems that vendors and businesses are doing a better job of protecting against SQL injection. But in its place, simple permission errors, API oversights and server misconfigurations have become even more pervasive.

In 2017 alone, as of September, IBM X-Force has tracked more than 1.3 billion (yes, billion) exposed records from misconfigured servers — from just 24 incidents. To put that in perspective, these misconfigurations make up 71 percent of the total number of reported leaked records for 2017 so far.

Compared to the impact of SQL injection, X-Force researchers tracked just 97 million records from this attack type at its peak during the three-year period between 2011 and 2013. In short, far fewer incidents are exposing much more data.