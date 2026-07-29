AI‑powered adversaries and the enterprise risk challenge: Preparing for the new reality

How did we come to this point, and why now? The short answer is AI evolution and the emergence of frontier models in the cybersecurity realm. These models are highly advanced AI systems, operating at the cutting edge of capability, and are able to accelerate threat discovery, automate exploitation, generate adaptive malicious code and coordinate attacks at scale with minimal human intervention. They can do this at machine speed, cutting timelines from weeks to hours.

A force multiplier on both sides of the threat landscape, this means that cybersecurity strategies built for human-paced threats are increasingly misaligned with machine-paced attacks and demand new thinking on how to handle the discovery of vulnerabilities at the earliest stage, but also how to handle breaches once they occur.

The rising risk of attack lifecycle acceleration is supported by data from this year’s report showing a clear inflection point: AI is accelerating attacks, compressing response windows and, thus, changing the economics of data breaches. The global average breach cost climbed 12% over last year, reaching a record USD 4.99 million. Put another way, that’s a USD 1,100 per hour cost.