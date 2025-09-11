While the thread runs, the malware regularly checks for successful completion for 30 seconds before launching a second thread. The second thread uses robocopy to move the files and executes the following command in a new process:

robocopy <drive_letter>:\ <drive_letter>:\<urd>\<uud>\ /XD

"<drive_letter>:\<urd>\" /XF "<drive_letter>:\<unendl_org>" /XF

"<drive_letter>:\<usb_volumename>.exe" /XD "System Volume Information" /E

/MOVE

Both file movements exclude SnakeDisk's weaponized files and the "System Volume Information" file, which should remain in the USB disk's root directory. After running the command above, the same command is launched again with two additional flags "/IS" and "/XO", to include the same files, and exclude source directory files older than the destination.

After moving already existing files on the USB, SnakeDisk goes on to copy its own payloads from its current directory to the USB drive. The following files, as specified in the configuration, are copied via CopyFileW, each in a new thread:

.\<pnex> copied to <drive_letter>:\<urd>\<usd>\<unex>

.\<pndl> copied to <drive_letter>:\<urd>\<usd>\<undl>

.\<pnen> copied to <drive_letter>:\<urd>\<usd>\<unen>

.\<pnendl> copied to <drive_letter>:\<urd>\<usd>\<unendl>

.\<pnen> copied to <drive_letter>:\<usb_volumename>.exe

.\<pnendl> copied to <drive_letter>:\<unendl_org>

The EXE's file name in the root of the USB drive is set to the volume name of the USB device, or just "USB.exe" if it is empty. SnakeDisk also sets the attributes SYSTEM and HIDDEN on the file copied to "<drive_letter>:\<unendl_org>". All directories on the USB carry those attributes as well, effectively hiding everything apart from the executable. Although X-Force did not retrieve any of the other files, previous USB worms used the same technique to lure victims into clicking the executable, which would sideload a DLL to initiate the infection. That malicious DLL's filename is likely stored in the "unendl_org" configuration value. Lastly, SnakeDisk writes its configuration to a new file on the USB with the name from the "unconf" value.